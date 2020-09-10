The Civil Guard discovered this Thursday the lifeless physique of Maite Cantarero Parlón, the younger girl disappeared final Sunday within the city of Rivas Vaciamadrid. They discovered her in an space positioned within the Laguna del Campillo, within the Southeast Regional Park.

In response to the EFE company, right now no extra particulars about his dying have emerged. Since Wednesday, patrols of the Civil Guard and the Native Police, in addition to a mess of neighbors, organized search drives to attempt to discover her on this place, the place she was final seen by some witnesseshousehold sources knowledgeable EFE.

The younger girl from 27 years previous, initially from Córdoba, was put in in the home of his uncles in Rivas since finish of 2019, when he went on the lookout for work within the capital, as household sources report. His uncles wore no information from Maite for the reason that afternoon of Sunday, September 6.

This Thursday the search engine was expanded, with the use of drones of Firefighters of the Neighborhood of Madrid and the presence of Forest Brokers.