The lifeless body of Álex, the 18-year-old boy who disappeared in Silleda on Sunday, was located in the Deza River

The young man left his house, in the village of Carballeda, in the morning and was not seen again

01/14/2025



Updated at 6:07 p.m.





Civil Guard troops located this Tuesday in the Deza river the corpseapparently without signs of violence, of the young Álex W., 18 years old, whose disappearance was reported by his family in Silleda (Pontevedra) last Sunday.

The young man left his home, in the village of Carballeda, and was last seen early last Sunday. Hours later, his family reported him missing and a search effort was launched.

In this device, both on Sunday, Monday and this Tuesday, troops from Civil Guard, Civil Protection, A Estrada’s canine teamthe drone team of the Galician Emergency Agency and numerous volunteer neighbors.

Finally, it was the divers of the Special Group of Underwater Activities (GEAS) of the Civil Guard who located the lifeless body of the young man, in the bed of the Deza riverdownstream of the known as Taboada bridge, around 3:30 p.m. this Tuesday.









In the absence of the rescue efforts being completed and the autopsy being performed, everything indicates that there are no incidents of crime.