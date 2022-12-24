Tijuana.- The lifeless body of a person was found in a car that was consumed by flames in Punta Santosca and Cabo San José streets in the Guaycura neighborhood.

The fire caused the mobilization of the Fire Department at night in the border city of Tijuana.

The car that was on fire was found at the address 6115, being a lexus Brown with California license plates.

After effectively fighting the fire, firefighters made the discovery of an un charred body in the trunk of the Lexus.

Staff from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) initiated an investigation folder to clarify what happened.