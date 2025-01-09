Members of the Civil Protection and Emergency Agency device have located the lifeless body in a ravine of a 22-year-old girl who disappeared last Wednesday in the Burgos town of Orbaneja del Castillo, according to information from the Castilla y León 112 Emergency Center.

After receiving the alert early Wednesday morning, the Advanced Command Post (PMA) notified the different organizations those in charge of the search, as well as the psychological intervention group in disasters and emergencies (GRIPDE) to provide care to the victim’s relatives and acquaintances.

The Civil Protection and Emergency Agency mobilized the Emergency Logistics Support Unit (UALE), the Advanced Command Post (PMA), the Rescue and Rescue Group of the Government of Castilla y León with its helicopter, the ‘Fénix’ Drone Unit, five Civil Protection Volunteer Groups, fire crews of Burgos Provincial Council, environmental agents and staff of the General Directorate of Natural Environment and Forest Heritage, and psychologists. In addition, several Civil Guard resources have joined the search tasks.

A total of 200 hectares have been searched by air, as well as the surrounding area of ​​the town by land for a total of 30 troops who have worked on the search efforts.