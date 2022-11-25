The life to come: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Friday 25 November 2022, at 21.20 on Rai 3, La vita che mirà – Herself, a 2020 film directed by Phyllida Lloyd, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Sandra leaves home, with her two little girls, the day her husband finds out she was saving up to do it. That day he kicked and punched her, pulled her hair, threw her to the ground and broke her hand. After that, the man continues to see her daughters on the weekends, but she Sandra is an intelligent woman and, even if he presses her, she keeps away. Then, one day, between hard work and another, while looking for accommodation that she can’t find, Sandra sees a video of a man who has built a house on his own, at a very low cost, and begins to think about doing the same.

The life to come: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Life to Come, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Clare Dunne Sandra

Harriet WalterPeggy

Conleth HillAido Deveney

Ian Lloyd AndersonGary

Ruby Rose O’HaraEmma

Molly McCannMolly

Streaming and TV

Where to see The life that will come on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Friday 25 November 2022 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.