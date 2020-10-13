In the future signing of Haaland there are two proper names that are decisive. One is that of Benzema and another that of the Norwegian’s agent, Mino Raiola. Until now, Madrid has been tied hands when it comes to making a large outlay for a nine if, as has been shown over time, it already has one of the best in the world on its staff. And that’s Karim. The only problem is that, as he himself says, it is “a nine with a soul of ten”. A phrase that has as much aesthetics as its game and a connotation. The one that is a nine with more play than a forward … but with less goal.

It is true that Karim has taken a giant step without Cristiano. But it is also true that together they formed the perfect society. The Portuguese devoured and Benzema gave him the space he needed to do so. Now Madrid is in a kind of interwar period, in a limbo between Cristiano’s departure and the future arrival of a killer, why not Haaland. Benzema’s formula accompanied by Hazard and Asensio, which was so attractive a priori, is not resulting from the injuries of the Belgian and Majorcan.

This is where the name of Mino Raiola, Haaland’s agent, which will be vital for him to end up playing at the Bernabéu. With 20 years the kid’s goals fall out of his pocket, like those other great nines (Suárez, Cavani or Lewandowski) that Madrid has not needed to use in recent years. And what price will that have in the market? Raiola’s will is fundamental, because just as he took him to Dortmund for a ridiculous price (20 million), he has a pact to get him out of there in 2022 for a figure lower than what the market dictates. The representative’s relationship is fluid with José Ángel Sánchez but null with Florentino. Benzema ends his contract also in 2022. And there is only one question to ask. What will Madrid’s attack be like after a decade with the French?