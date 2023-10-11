The reasons that led the Frosinone Court of Appeal to revoke the life sentence given to the Bianchis for the murder of Willy have been made known

The reasons that led, last July, to the annulment of the life sentence for the brothers Marco and Gabriele Bianchi for the murder of Willy Monteiro Duarte. The appeal judges explained that the defendants did not participate in the beginning of the dispute, but only intervened at a later time.

A new chapter is added to the long and tragic story linked to the murder of Willy Monteiro Duarte, the 21-year-old assistant chef from Paliano, killed by kicks and punches on the night between 5 and 6 September 2020.

In the first instance of the trial of the 4 defendants, it was decided that Francesco Bellegia and Mario Pincarelli should serve respectively 23 and 21 years old of imprisonment, while for the Bianchi brothers it had been decided for life imprisonment.

The ruling was overturned partly last July, when the Court of Assizes of Appeal of the Court of Frosinone, to which the defendants’ lawyers had presented official appealhad revoked the life sentence of Artena’s brothers, sentencing them instead to 24 years.

Willy: why the life sentence was revoked for the Whites

The decision came after the Court itself had recognized Marco and Gabriele Bianchi’s rights generic mitigating factors.

In recent days they have been the reasons were made known that led to this decision.

They come in the report confirmed practically all steps regarding dynamics of the attack, already present in the one following the first level of judgement. They underlined the involvement of the four defendants in the crime of voluntary homicide and ruled out that they could not have imagined that their actions could lead to Willy’s death.

Finally, the judges specified that the Bianchi brothers in particular, they were not present when the argument started, but they arrived on site only later. The sentence reads:

It cannot be overlooked that the Bianchi brothers were completely unrelated to the initial conflict which then caused the violent attack, that the conduct of the accused ended in a short period of time (about 40/50 seconds) and that the violent beating it is also attributable to the other defendants.

This, for the judges, constitutes a mitigating factor. Updates on this tragic story will follow.