Actors create stories in Bollywood. But there were some stars in this industry whose own story was like a film. That is why it was thought to make a film on his life and a film was made on the lives of many stars. The special thing is that when this real life story was shown in the reel, people cheered fiercely and this film touched their hearts. Let’s know about those films.

Sanju

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju was released in the year 2018. People liked the film so much that it became a box office hit. From the song of the film, its story touched the hearts of the people. Especially the acting of Ranbir Kapoor, who gave his life in this film. He was seen in the role of Sanjay Dutt and he played that role in such a way that while watching the film the viewer forgets that this is Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt No.

The Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture, based on the life of Silk Smita, the star of South cinema, was also successful. Vidya Balan played the character of Silk Smita in this film, who was well liked. The story of the film was excellent as well as the songs made such a blast that even today it is on the tongue of the people. At the same time, some of its dialogues are used and recycled in many films till date.

Role

The film, released in 1977, was based on the life of Hansa Wadkar. In which Smita Patil played the lead role. Now you must be wondering who was Hansa Wadkar. So let me tell you that she was an excellent actress who received National and Filmfare Awards.

Mahanti

This film was also the biopic of a South Star Savitri. In which Kirti Suresh was in the lead role. Savitri had even won a National Award in her career. But at a very young age she said goodbye to the world. She went into a coma at the age of 45 and then died.

An dare

This was Bhagwan Dada’s biopic which was released in 2016. Bhagwan Dada who was a very simple and common man, but on seeing this, he became such a superstar that a film was also made on him. Vidya Balan was also seen in this, she also played the role of Lord Dada in the role of Geeta Bali, Mangesh Desai.