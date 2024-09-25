The musical career of the Spanish singer Rocio Durcal will be narrated in a biographical film, the producers of the film announced on Tuesday and the information is being spread on various news portals. Without a definitive title yet, the story will be a tribute to the woman who was called ‘The most Mexican Spaniard’.

Sony Music Vision, in collaboration with Sony Music Mexico and Altit Media Group, will produce this project which surely already made the fans of Rocio Durcal in many countries, including the United States and Mexico, because his music touched the hearts of millions and continues to do so, as it has not lost its relevance.

In the film by Rocío Dúrcal They will tell us about his beginnings in music in his native Madrid until he became one of the most acclaimed voices in Mexico. thanks to Juan Gabriel, who became her producer and wrote countless hits for her, including ‘Déjame vivir’, ‘Fue un placer conocerte’ and ‘El destino’, to name a few.

Fans of the late Spanish singer Rocío Dúrcal at a tribute to her in Mexico City, after her death in 2006. Photo by AFP

During his career, Rocio Durcal, Also known as the “Diva of Divas”, she won over audiences with her talent, voice, unique style and interpretation of songs such as ‘Amor eterna’, ‘La gata bajo la lluvia’, ‘Te quiero mucho, mucho’, ‘Como tu mujer’ and ‘Costumbres’.

Rocio Durcalwhose real name was Maria de los Angeles de las Heras Ortiz, He died at the age of 61 in 2006 after battling cancer. The news of her death shocked half the world, as no one could have imagined how ill she was, despite being undergoing treatment, and they were reluctant to accept that they had lost their favourite singer.

Rocío Dúrcal had a successful career since her youth, She also filmed several movies, won many awards, was nominated three times for the Grammy Awards, and in 2005 was honored by the Latin Grammys with a statuette for excellence.

Rocío Dúrcal recorded more than twenty albums and sold more than 40 million copies. According to information in his biography, cTwo decades after his death in Spain, he has hundreds of millions of plays on platforms like Spotify, and his songs and videos have been viewed billions of times on TikTok.

Rocio Durcal, “The most Mexican Spaniard,” she made her debut in the cinema between 1960 and 1970, participating in some twenty feature films.

Through a press release, Shaila Dúrcal and Carmen Morales, daughters of Rocío Dúrcal, express their feelings after learning that the life of their beloved and remembered mother will be brought to the big screen: “It is an indescribable honor to see how the story of our mother, a woman who left an indelible mark on the world of music and cinema, will come to life on the big screen.”

At the moment it is unknown which actress will play Rocio Durcal in the cinema, but later the producers of this story, which will surely be a worldwide success, will make it known to the public.