Composer, poet, painter, musicologist, researcher and writer. He has dedicated his life to this Romayne Wheeler. With his father working at the UN, his life was almost that of a nomad. Since his childhood he played the piano. He graduated from the University and the Vienna Conservatory of Music in 1972. Since then he has toured more than 50 countries around the world. He became interested in American indigenous dance and music.

One day in 1980, a blizzard forced him to stay at the hotel in Albuquerque. He found a National Geographic magazine with photos of the Sierra Tarahumara that motivated him to go to Copper Canyon and learn from the native indigenous. A year later, with a map in his hand, he toured the impressive landscapes of the Copper Canyon and began to learn about its music and its dances.

Romayne fell in love with the area and its people. He was so fascinated by them that in 1992 he decided to live there. She built her house called “The Eagle's Nest” on a cliff in Batopilas, 1,500 meters above the ravine, near Creel.

I couldn't live without a piano. She bought it from the Degollado Theater in Guadalajara. A 1917 Steinway and Sons piano, played by Antón Rubinstein and Claudio Arrau. It was quite an odyssey to get him there.

Romayne spends part of the year at home composing and painting, practicing and writing, and part of the year traveling around the world, giving concerts and exhibiting his paintings.

Most of its income goes to support the Tarahumara in medical and educational works in the region.

