With just eleven years, Nothing al-Ahdal He lived the most traumatic experience of his life, which he shared in a video making his case around the world: the flight of your own wedding.

Every three seconds a girl under 18 marries forced in the world. Nothing more and nothing less than 12 million women Every year they are subjected to marry under the name of a false tradition. Nothing Al-Ahdal, an 11-year-old Yemeni girl, was one of the victims of this type of marriages, which They continue to be held In countries such as India, Brazil, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

The young woman shocked the world recording how she escaped her own wedding with a man 20 years older than her: “The media I saved my life“He says. In the video, seen by millions of people, the little girl said she had” denounced “her mother:” I am 11 years old and I don’t want to marry. I prefer to die“He confessed in 2013.

“In three days it was my wedding. I was in shock,” he explained to the media, while recalling that his aunt and his sister, in the same situation, “They tried to commit suicide and set fire: “My duty is to be the voice of other girls.”

Her uncle helped her out of the country, however, her escape was complicated at times. Before being able to shelter at the English embassy, ​​the young woman was Kidnapped for 14 days by Al Qaeda. After the unprecedented impact of your case, the Forced marriages In Yemen. Since that spooky moment 12 years have passed and now nothing lives in the United Kingdom where he studies laws.

Despite what happened, nothing has tried resume the relationship with your familywho was furious after his escape. Although he visited his mother “with flowers and cakes”, she rejected her by ensuring that she was no longer “her daughter”, something “very painful” for the activist. Today, they have managed to solve their differences and support each other.

Your own foundation

In addition, the Yemeni has created its own foundation To help other girls in situations as terrifying as the one she lived and has become a renowned activist and a worldwide symbol against concerted marriage. “I can live without a man, it’s fine!”

The young woman received this Saturday in Madrid the Prize of the Emilia Zaballos Foundation for her work in favor of the Human Rightsat a gala where Pedro Piqueras was also awarded for his career as a communicator. For his part, Al-Ahdal said that he is considered feminist: “That is unquestionable, there is no doubt! Inside, on the outside and everywhere.”