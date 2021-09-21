The expectation was enormous to know in depth details of the life of the Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa (1936), Nobel Prize in Literature 2010, in the documentary series A life in words, where he is interviewed by his son, Alvaro Vargas Llosa, throughout 10 episodes.

There were few passages narrated in person and in person by the writer himself, who led a press conference mediated by the journalist Sergio Sarmiento.

After screening a fragment of the series produced by the Ricardo B. Salinas Pliego Center, Álvaro Vargas Llosa explained what led him to realize this testimony, which at first conceived it as a four-handed book.

“I began to fantasize about the idea of ​​a series of programs that were at the same time a journey through life, through the work and through my father’s political career. Because a good part of my life I have spent watching many people mutilate my father according to their convenience. There are people who have read his literary work with passion, but who are very suspicious of his political positions, and therefore mutilate Mario Vargas Llosa, thinker and vice versa political activist. “

The journalists’ questions were made in writing so that they passed through the hands of Sarmiento, who decided which were the ones that did not compromise the writer, after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador questioned him for his repudiation of Pedro Castillo, by winning the presidential election at the head of the Free Party of Peru.

Nor could the journalists know what his opinion is about the Fourth Transformation, nor his opinion of populism, after in 1990, in the Winter colloquium convened by Octavio Paz, he opined that “Mexico was the perfect dictatorship.” Despite the fact that these types of questions were on those cards, Sarmiento omitted them.

The master enchants

Listening to Vargas Llosa speak is a delight. He referred to various issues: his communist training, his interview from 8 at night to 8 in the morning with Fidel Castro to raise his disagreement with the regime. In the same way, he evoked his university training, his friendship with Latin American writers, in addition to the readings that formed him and the religious beliefs that led him to a disagreement with a priest.

“As a child I was very religious, until I was 12 years old I had an incident with a brother from the La Salle school, and since then I stopped being so, moving away from religion, taking a distance with it“, affirmed the Nobel Prize of Literature.

To which Sarmiento added: “It has been an incident that has been disproportionately used. That’s right, in journalistic coverage days ago it appeared that it was the great discovery of the series, but it is not, it was already in the book A Fish in the Water“.

When asked what he was currently working on, Vargas Llosa replied that he was in a novel, but that he would not speak about it.

“I think that when you talk about the things you are doing, those things just don’t come out, that is, I keep the answer to myself, “said the author of The city of dogs.

Even when the morbid was present, Vargas Llosa refused to share the reason for his fight and estrangement with Gabriel García Márquez, who ended up after that historic confrontation, with a black eye.

“With García Márquez we have an agreement, which is not to talk about it to give work to biographers. If we deserve them, then get some work done, right? And find out exactly what happened. “

The 10-hour television series will address the life of the 85-year-old writer, as well as the vast literary work of the 1994 Cervantes award winner.

