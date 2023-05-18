Despite the war, life in Ukraine goes on for the residents who have been left behind. When the ominous air raid siren sounds, several times a week in many places to the east and south, they rush to the many (provisional) bomb shelters to shelter from the approaching Russian bombs or missiles. After more than a year of war, large parts of daily life begin to take place underground.
Only a quarter of Ukrainian schools manage to offer a regular curriculum on location. Many children study online or not at all. Underground classrooms are a godsend. Young people can learn in safety and enjoy themselves and each other. The scenes are almost touching, but appearances can be deceiving. Ngo Save the Children estimates that some 3.5 million Ukrainian children face serious to catastrophic situations, from food shortages to sexual violence. The average Ukrainian child also spent about 900 hours in a bunker during a year of war. In heavily affected areas, the number of hours is much higher.
Near the front line, the air raid shelters are also used for military purposes. In the epicenter of the grim battle between Russia and Ukraine lies Bachmoet, which has now been shot to pieces. Above ground it looks like a smoldering lunar landscape, underground like traveling back in time a hundred years to the extensive bunker systems in the trenches that cut through the Flemish fields during the First World War. Except for the laptops.
