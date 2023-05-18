Despite the war, life in Ukraine goes on for the residents who have been left behind. When the ominous air raid siren sounds, several times a week in many places to the east and south, they rush to the many (provisional) bomb shelters to shelter from the approaching Russian bombs or missiles. After more than a year of war, large parts of daily life begin to take place underground.

Spectators watch as a boxer approaches the ring to start a national boxing tournament in a safe place of an underground subway station in war-hit Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Spectators watch as a boxer approaches the ring to start a national boxing tournament in a safe place of an underground subway station in war-hit Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Photo Andrii Marienko/AP Boxing matches are staged in a metro station in the hotly contested city of Kharkiv. The turnout is large, because many boxing matches could not take place due to the invasion and people need a break during wartime.

These women have taken their dogs into the bomb shelter. Animals are also victims of the Russian occupier on a large scale. Four-legged friends can go inside the city’s bomb shelter, but in February it was estimated that 42,000 sheep, 92,000 cows, 258,000 pigs and more than 5.7 million poultry died in the war. The actual number is much higher. Photo Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Unlike Kharkiv, Kyiv is not close to the front lines. Still, the inhabitants are wary; in the past, Kyiv has been attacked so often that it is now wise to organize the dance gatherings underground anyway. Photo Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

Local residents visit a shelter run by volunteers, where they can charge their devices, take a shower and do laundry in the frontline town of Avdiivka, Donetsk region on April 25, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP) A local resident gets a haircut in a shelter run by volunteers, where people can charge their devices, take shower and do laundry, in the frontline town of Avdiivka, Donetsk region on April 25, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP) Voluntary organizations play an important role in underground life. Like in an air raid shelter on the left photo that also functions as a shelter. Residents of Avdiivka in the Donbas region can safely charge their phones, shower and do their laundry here. Or in the photo on the right, which shows how a young man has his hair cut in such an air raid shelter.

Only a quarter of Ukrainian schools manage to offer a regular curriculum on location. Many children study online or not at all. Underground classrooms are a godsend. Young people can learn in safety and enjoy themselves and each other. The scenes are almost touching, but appearances can be deceiving. Ngo Save the Children estimates that some 3.5 million Ukrainian children face serious to catastrophic situations, from food shortages to sexual violence. The average Ukrainian child also spent about 900 hours in a bunker during a year of war. In heavily affected areas, the number of hours is much higher.

A teacher and her children on the steps of a subway station. Coats are allowed to remain on in this classroom. Photo Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

Employees of a McDonald’s in Kyiv play a card game with each other while the siren wails. Photo Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

These Ukrainian youths are learning English. Handy for later. Photo Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

Near the front line, the air raid shelters are also used for military purposes. In the epicenter of the grim battle between Russia and Ukraine lies Bachmoet, which has now been shot to pieces. Above ground it looks like a smoldering lunar landscape, underground like traveling back in time a hundred years to the extensive bunker systems in the trenches that cut through the Flemish fields during the First World War. Except for the laptops.

A soldier watches the images from a drone above the city from an air raid shelter near Bachmoet.Photo Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP

Sometimes hundreds of victims are made in one day in Bachmoet. One of them is receiving first aid here. Photo Iryna Rybakova/AP