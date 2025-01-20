Donald Trump faces the challenge of governing a deeply divided country for the next four years, in a context of one of the most complex crises in recent decades.

Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946 in the New York borough of Queens, which currently places it with 78 years. He has been an influential figure in politics and the business world for decades, and now, at almost 80 years old, he seeks return to the presidency backed by a loyal fan base.

His wife Melania

Melania Trump, born Melanija Knavs in Slovenia in 1970, is the Donald Trump’s third wife. His career as model He took her from Europe to the United States, where she met the Republican candidate. They married in 2005 and they have a son in common, Barronwho was born in 2006. Melania is the second foreign-born first lady after Louisa Adams, wife of former President John Quincy Adams. Her role as first lady, in her husband’s previous presidency, was marked by discretion and on many occasions he preferred to stay out of the public sphere.

How many children does Donald Trump have?

Trump has five children from his three marriages. His older children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Ericare from his first marriage with Ivana Trumpa Czech businesswoman who died in 2022. tiffany she is his daughter second marriage to Marla Maplesand Barronhe youngest sonis the result of his marriage with Melania.









His older children have been deeply involved in the family business empire and political campaigns. So much so that his son, Donald Jr. made a speech at the Republican Convention in Madison Square Garden, New York. “The King of New York has returned to reclaim the city he built!” he noted.

Donald Trump’s divorces

Trump has been married in three times. His first marriage with Ivana Trump lasted 15 yearsuntil They divorced in 1992. A year later, Trump married Marla Maplesbut They divorced in 1999 after spending several years apart. Finally, in 2005married Melaniawho has been at his side during his previous term and again in the race for the White House this 2024.

What is your assets?

Trump’s estate has been the subject of much speculation and controversy. According to estimates, his fortune ranges between 2.6 billion and 3.2 billion dollarsbased mainly on real estatethe ‘Trump’ brand and commercial holdings. However, its financial situation has been scrutinized in recent years due to tax and legal investigations.