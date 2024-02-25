The life of the young actress Bianca Bazo has taken a radical 180-degree turn. At just 10 years old!, she has become one of the stars of the Latina series 'Daddy in trouble', in which she plays Marina Seminario, the daughter of the protagonist Martin Seminary (Juan Carlos Rey de Castro). For that reason, La República contacted her to find out how she is handling this new stage of her life. She revealed to us what happens to her every time she goes out, with the failed courses at school due to her work in the series, her projects and more about her.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Dad in trouble', cast: which actors and characters appear in Latina's new novel?

—Bianca, how did you face the casting to enter 'Dad in Trouble' when you were just 10 years old?

—Well, the truth is that first I had already done several castings, but I was never chosen. Then, my mom saw a casting call and said, “Look, Bianca, I found this one, let's try it!” She showed me the casting, I saw it, and I told my mom: “I'm that one. I'm going to be that role of Mariana Seminario, I swear, mom. I'm like that, happy, playful, naughty.” And my mom said we would go to the casting, but a problem happened.

-What happened?

—A week before the casting of 'Dad in Trouble' I got sick. I mean, she gave me something in my throat that made me cough a lot and I was hoarse. I mean, I was like hoarse. But I still did very well in the casting, because the truth is that the character suited my personality. Then they told me that I stayed and I was very happy because it was the first casting in which I was chosen, before I had tried to enter 'La rosa de Guadalupe', but they didn't choose me.

—And you didn't feel nervous or anxious when the director and many people at the casting were seeing you?

—No, rather I felt very happy and then I became friends with the director and the entire production.

—What was day-to-day life like recording the series with your colleagues?

—Well, the recordings were from Monday to Saturday, and on Sunday we rested. But they were cute because they were super happy and we had a great time.

Bianca Bazo is Marina Seminario in 'Dad in Trouble'. Photo: Latina

—How many hours a day did it take you to be recording the series?

—Six more or less; That is, it depends on how many scenes are shown during the day.

—Didn't he give you problems at school?

—They took me out of school at 1 a.m. at a normal dismissal time that was three o'clock. At 1 I would change, get ready and arrive at the recording set ready to record.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Dad in trouble' comes to Latina: how did La Marina participate in a novel that promises to break ratings?

—It's a bit of a heavy rhythm for a 10-year-old girl, don't you think?

—Not really, no. I have fun doing this.

—How did school go while you were working on 'Dad in Distress'?

—Yes, I did very well, except that in two courses I got red. It was English and math, but I already took my make-up exam and passed it. Now I will go to fifth grade.

—Back to school will be something peculiar, won't it? Your friends will see you differently for appearing in 'Dad in Distress'

—Well, the truth is, I feel very excited for the first day of school, because I will see my friends again, I will have a good time again. However, there is also a little problem, since I am not going to go to the same school, that is, it is the same, but it is in another location, and it will be something new for me.

—What have they told you in Latina, are they going to consider you for future productions?

—Yes, but I can't tell you; I mean, they haven't selected me yet, I haven't done a casting, but they say that they will consider me for other productions or other events.

Bianca Bazo said she got along wonderfully with all the members of 'Dad in trouble'. Photo: Latina

—When you go out on the street, do people recognize you and ask for photos?

—Yes, they hug me, they ask me for a lot of photos, and I am happy to be able to meet all the fans of 'Dad in Trouble', in fact, I am very grateful.

—What does it feel like to be famous at 10 years old?

—Oh, it feels super cute, I love it, honestly. I'm super grateful.

YOU CAN SEE: Martín Seminario of 'Dad in trouble': what did the actor study outside of TV and when did he make his debut?

—Now tell me your current projects, what is Chikitoonz?

—For me it is my music family, because we all sing, we dance, we have a great time. We make songs for the little ones, for example, 'El pollitoyellow', 'Baby'. Well, like that, songs for the little ones that we sing, but the truth is that we love each other very much and we are like a family of singers.

—Bianca, and how to handle fame and not get 'dizzy' as happened with other young actors who did not finish establishing themselves?

—God willing, I will continue, and I will give my best. The truth is that I do want to continue being an artist, I want to continue singing, dancing, acting. Because I like to do that, it's my passion. Being a great artist, for example, singing, dancing, reading, studying, acting, modeling, too, everything, right? Do some sport.

—You are a champion in taekwondo, right?

—Yes, I am a taekwondo champion, and also since I was little, since I was 3 years old, I think, 3 or 2 years old, I have been doing taekwondo, and I like it because I am very motivated to do it, and I feel super happy. Now, in September I'm going to Chile to compete in taekwondo, but in April I'm going to Model World, which is for the baby, mini, pre-teen and teen categories. I am baby.

Bianca Bazo will represent Peru internationally in taekwondo competition. Photo: Latina

—What last words would you like to say to your followers?

—First of all, thank you very much for supporting me throughout this journey of acting. Second, if you want to achieve something, that is, if you see that you want to achieve something, and you put effort, heart, dedication, time, you will achieve it. But, if you give up, leave it halfway and say “no, I'll try tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow”, you won't achieve it.

#life #Bianca #Bazo #Marina #Seminario39s #interpreter #39Dad #trouble39 #love #famous