In the 2000s Amanda Bynes was known for her roles in films such as A dream for her (2003), She is the boy (2006) or Hairspray (2007), in which he shared the spotlight with Colin Firth, Channing Tatum and Zac Efron. The Californian actress, now 37 years old, began working in the film and television industry at the age of seven and even had her own show on Nickelodeon, Amanda's show, between 1999 and 2002. But at the turn of the decade, she began to be known for starring not in movies, but in news headlines related to illegal drug possession or numerous traffic problems due to driving under the influence of drugs. Little by little she lost track of her, until she made headlines again in March 2023, when she was found naked and disoriented, wandering the streets of Los Angeles (California). She was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for 22 days and was admitted to another again last July, on her own, aware that it would be better for her to be in a more therapeutic environment than the one provided by the outpatient program at that time. she. After this experience, the actress has opened up a new Instagram profile (@amandaamandaamanda1986), where he shares some moments of his new life at home, as well as his new projects. The last one, a podcast.

Last Saturday, December 9 Bynes released on Spotify and YouTube the first episode of Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcastthe new weekly space that he presents together with his friend Paul Sieminski, whom he met during his psychiatric treatment. According to the program synopsis, the podcast will talk about “fashion, artists, actors, actresses, music and everything else.” In this first chapter, Bynes and Sieminski have Dahlia Moth, a model and tattoo artist from Los Angeles, as their guest, and both say on their social networks that the goal is to start by interviewing their friends before contacting celebrities.

Bynes excitedly announced this new project, but that excitement contrasts with her attitude during the 26 minutes that the episode lasts. While Sieminski chats animatedly with the guest, the actress remains contained, quiet and still practically throughout the episode, with a serious and shy face that only flinches to look at her cell phone every now and then. She breaks the silence on rare occasions, to mention an anecdote about how she met Dahlia Moth thanks to her ex-fiancé, the tattoo artist Paul Michael, to briefly agree with the other presenter or to ask a question to the guest she has written down on the phone, without going off script.

Many were surprised by the physical change of the actress when, accustomed to remembering her with her appearance as a teenager who follows the canons of a naughty but good girl, Bynes reappeared in her thirties with a much darker appearance, with her hair dyed completely black. and the face with piercings and tattoos. After his hospital admission, he has once again amazed his followers with his black hair transformed into platinum blonde, his eyebrows dyed blue and with some of his most visible tattoos now gone, such as the heart he wore above his right eyebrow. In fact, in the latest videos that she has published on her Instagram profile, the striking heart that she wears on her cheek is also blurred.

After the many comments that this change of look, the actress has revealed in one of her videos that she recently underwent cosmetic surgery on her eyelids. “I saw a couple of stories online saying I have a new look, and I've never been open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the folds of the skin, in the corners of my eyes,” He explained this Monday through his Instagram stories, where more than 44,000 people already follow him. “It was one of the best things I could have done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel so much better in my skin,” Bynes added.

Since 2013, the same year she agreed to enter a detoxification center for the first time, Bynes was in the legal custody of her parents, who were in charge of medicating her to control her psychotic outbursts. However, in 2022 the interpreter requested the end of this guardianship and it was granted when the judge considered that she was “no longer necessary.” They, at the moment, do not consider it necessary and, according to American media, they trust it and do not consider asking for it again. Her return to social media and hers again podcast They mean that Bynes' voice will be heard again for the first time in a long time, even if it is in small doses.