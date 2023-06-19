













The life of a streamer is not easy: Very few on Twitch manage to really monetize | EarthGamer

This is 70/30 on your subscription revenue, where 70% would go to creatives. This sounds like something beneficial but there is a problem, which is that only 2.5% of streamers would qualify for something like this.

That’s right, the Partner Plus program would only benefit a very small number of streamers on Twitch. That’s unfortunate, especially since it doesn’t seem like it’s going to stop the migration of creatives to other similar services.

But why would so few people qualify for this initiative? What happens is that in order to do so it is necessary to have a minimum of 350 recurring paid subscriptions for three consecutive months.

Of these affiliations, those obtained as a gift are not taken into account. Who brought up this information was the Stream Charts Twitter account.

After an analysis of the 42,000 content generators on Twitch, only 2.5% comply with what was said before.

Yes, it is the percentage that we told you about before. So only 1,066 lucky people can benefit from Partner Plus. But there is another condition to mention.

How many streamers are technically eligible for the new #Twitch Partner Plus program? 🤔 ✅ During the last 3 months, 42.3K partners were active on Twitch.

🟣Only 1K of them had 350+ monthly subs (excl. prime and gifts) MEANING: 2.5% of active partners can access Partner+ 👀 pic.twitter.com/xHARX3g22s — Streams Charts 🇺🇦 (@StreamsCharts) June 16, 2023

Apparently the new distribution of profits only applies up to reaching 100 thousand dollars. As you can imagine, almost no one is satisfied with these changes.

Twitch, for its part, points out that 350 paid subscriptions is the minimum a streamer should have. It also highlights that in a period of 12 months they will end up registered automatically.

That applies even when falling below the mark said before. Things are getting a little complicated.

