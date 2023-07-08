The whoremongers could arrive at any hour. They paid between 60 and 120 euros to the manager of the apartment where the victims were prostituted. They had to submit to his whims at any time. As some preferred the early morning, they had to sleep in lingerie and never remove their makeup. Both in the same bedroom. If they slept and had to clear the bed, the other locked herself in the bathroom, hidden. For each “sexual service” they were paid 25 euros, maximum, sometimes less.

These are the characteristics of the sexual exploitation organization dismantled by the National Police this Saturday. “Victims could not refuse any type of sexual service. They were punished with a penalty in case a customer was not satisfied«. The punishment consisted of “performing another free service for the organization, since those involved kept the full amount of the new service,” the researchers collect.

In addition, “the members of the network threatened them with white weapons, intimidated them with deportation due to their irregular situation in Spain and humiliated those who complained or asked to leave the house.” In that house, where the two victims were detained, there were more than 5,000 euros in cash and three precision scales for drugs.

To tighten the siege even more, they turned them into addicts, forcing them to consume narcotics daily, according to the investigation, which discovers that the women had been recruited by direct relatives or by advertisements on the web. “The network took advantage of their economic and personal vulnerability, given the precarious situation in which the victims found themselves both in their country of origin, mainly South America, and in national territory.”

By initially agreeing to come to Spain to practice prostitution, they attended a personal interview where the pimp told them that they would have reduced hours, autonomy to choose who to do it with, high earnings and complete freedom of movement and hours. “They were assured that they would only give a minimum percentage of their income as simple advertising fees.”

The reality, however, was different when arriving at the brothels: a severe and deplorable regime close to slavery, defines the National Police, which has an email ( [email protected] ) and a telephone (900 105 090) to report cases like this. This operation, carried out in Madrid, ends with the release of two women and four detainees, accused of the crimes of trafficking in human beings for the purpose of sexual exploitation, related to prostitution, illegal detention and belonging to a criminal organization.