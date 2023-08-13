Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, Colombian doctor in Thailand. COURTESY

When Colombian doctor Edwin Miguel Arrieta Arteaga told his friends in Santiago that he was going on vacation to Thailand, no one was particularly surprised. Traveling, they say, was something habitual for him and, more than a hobby, it was a way of life. He did it both for tourism and for work. Not long ago he had been to Türkiye and Spain. In addition, they were used to seeing him every 15 days: he spent half the month in Chile and the other in Colombia. In both countries he had a practice, where he mainly performed liposuction, liposculpture, abdominoplasty and breast implants.

On the night of Saturday, July 29, the day before taking the flight, Arrieta, 44, dined with a friend at one of her favorite restaurants in the Vitacura district, in an exclusive area of ​​Santiago. She would return to Santiago in approximately 20 days. Shortly before, on the Facebook page that she maintained in Chile, she had announced that she still had quotas in August for liposculpture and abdominoplasty. She earned about $5,400. But he never returned from that trip: in Thailand he was assassinated by the 29-year-old Spanish chef Daniel Sancho, the confessed author of dismembering him. It is a name that those close to her had not heard.

Arrieta lived in Santiago approximately two years ago. He rented an apartment on the seventh floor of a modern building in Las Condes, in a wealthy sector of the Chilean capital. It was in that same place that, when his friends in Chile found out about the murder – the news was revealed on Saturday, August 5 – they met there to say a rosary for him. The doctor, they say, was Catholic, devoted to the Virgin of Lourdes and Guadalupe. On Sunday the 6th, at 12:30 p.m., they met again. This time at a mass in a church in Los Dominicos, also in Las Condes -where he attended every Sunday-, in which they asked that his name be mentioned.

The doctor had several jobs in Chile. First, according to the Chilean newspaper La Tercera, he practiced in Viña del Mar, a city located about 120 kilometers from Santiago. But it was from 2021 that he settled in Santiago. He began with surgeries in a clinic in Providencia, in the eastern sector of the capital, where he was until 2022. Then he became independent. One of his last consultations, reported those close to him, was located on Los Militares street, in Las Condes. The address, on his social networks, did not spread it: he only left the phone number of an assistant. The operations were performed in different clinics.

According to the National Registry of Individual Health Providers of the Health Superintendencywhich is a state body, Arrieta appears registered as a doctor in Chile only since December 3, 2021. There it is stated that his title of surgeon granted by the Metropolitan University of Colombia in 2004, was recognized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chilean on July 20, 2014.

However, that diploma, has said in Chilevisión the spokesman for the Chilean Society of Plastic Surgery, Esteban Torres, only refers to being certified as a doctor. “In Chile, the title of surgeon means that he is a general practitioner,” but, he added, “that is far from being able to say that he is a surgeon and, furthermore, a plastic surgeon.” After the news of his death, it has been made public that Arrieta, as well as maintaining very close friendship ties with some of his patients, also had complaints about his work. Some of them are reflected in funas through social networks but, the main one, is a complaint that was filed by a woman in February 2022 before the Seventh Guarantee Court that, although it was accepted for processing, made no progress.

In February 2022, Arrieta registered a company, CIRUPLÁSTICO CHILE GROUP SpA, with a notary. It was registered with a broad line of business, which ranged from the provision of professional services and surgical interventions, advice, consultancy and training, to the import, purchase and sale of articles and, even, the exploitation of all kinds of commercial establishments on their own account or on behalf of third parties.

A line of wines

Last year, Arrieta had the idea of ​​creating a small line of organic wines, Cabernet Sauvignon, which he intended to export to Colombia. The plan went a long way. Nicolás Larenas, who together with her wife, Maite Quintas, were her friends -they met after her medical intervention- was part of that project. According to Larenas, they even printed the labels, red: it would be called Surgeon. The image has a golden capital letter C and, below, a black figure that simulates both the Chilean mountain range and the silhouette of a woman.

The couple tells EL PAÍS that the name of the wine was forged because Arrieta used to upload videos of him to his Instagram stories from different times of the day that he himself titled there as the surgeon’s coffee either surgeon’s rest. But the plan did not prosper because the import had a high cost.

In any case, Larenas and Arrieta continued talking, since it was a doctor’s dream to undertake in this area. “We wanted to plant 1,001 vines to release an edition of some 700 exclusive bottles a year,” he says.

Larenas remembers that, on a trip that the doctor made to Spain this year, one day he called him to resume the idea. They were both affectionately partners. He told her that he had plans in that country. “I want to open a business related to food,” Arrieta told his Chilean friend. “The ethos was not to market as a big winery, but rather a venture and business with friends and put it on as their own brand.”

Maite Quintas and Nicolás Arenas remember that Saturday, July 29, was the last time they spoke to him. The three of them wanted to get together for dinner at night, but time did not reach them. “We only have gratitude towards him for the friendship that we forged for more than a year,” they say today.

Edwin Arrieta did not tell them who he would meet in Thailand.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region