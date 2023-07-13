The Bianchi brothers were recognized with extenuating circumstances: the final word on the Willy trial now rests with the Cassation

Yesterday, the Court of Appeal of the Tribunal of Rome revoked the life sentence to the White brothers, sentencing them in the second instance to 24 years’ imprisonment. This decision came following the granting of extenuating circumstances to the two defendants. Soon there will be the trial in Cassation, the last degree of judgment.

A decision which, as mentioned by mom And by the lawyer of Willy, more or less expected.

Yesterday, the Court of Appeal of the Court of Rome has life sentence revoked to the Bianchi brothers, held together with Bellegia and Pincarelli responsible for the crime of the voluntary murder of Willy Monteiro Duarte.

At first instance, they were not granted mitigating to the ‘Artena twins’, which instead happened in the second degree, thus equating the sentence for all four defendants.

Objectively, the events took place in such a way as not to allow such a clear distinction between the two protagonists Bianchi and the other two protagonists Pincarelli and Belleggia to whom generic extenuating circumstances had already been granted, therefore a decision that I consider procedurally impeccable

These are the words of lawyer of the Monteiro Duarte familyreported by Fanpage.it.

Willy’s mom, as well as say of respect the decision of the judge and that justice has been done, wanted to refer to forgiveness. Forgiveness that can never be from him until he sees repentance on the other side. Which hasn’t happened so far.

The defense of the Bianchi brothers does not stop

The final word on the procedural affair of Willy’s death therefore belongs to the Cassationthird and final degree of judgment that will soon take place.

The lawyers of the two brothers from Artena, awaiting the reasons of the Appeal ruling, have already announced the appeal to the Cassation.

And the reason is fundamentally linked to the direction in which the process should be framed, i.e. the crime of murder intentional and involuntary.

Their intention is to show that yes, their representatives wanted to beat Willy and hurt him, but not so much as to kill him.

Marco Bianchi’s lawyer explained that there will also be an appeal to the Cassation because if the fact is the same for all 4 defendants, it makes no sense that there are penalty differences. In fact, Bellegia and Pincarelli had 23 and 21 years in prison, not 24 like the Bianchi brothers.