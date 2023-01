How did you feel about the content of this article?

Joseph Ratzinger, still a cardinal, during the presentation of his autobiographical book “My life”, in Pamplona, ​​Spain, in February 1998. | Photo: Efe/ Jesús Diges

Joseph Ratzinger, Pope Benedict XVI, left us on December 31, 2022, aged 95, but he left an impressive legacy for Catholics, lay or religious, and also for modern theological thought.

In the first text, the editor of Opinião Jônatas Dias Lima tells the story of Ratzinger, from his childhood in Germany, his youth marked by the war, and the intellectual debates throughout his career, until he reached the papacy and his subsequent resignation.

The ebook also shows the teaching side of Benedict XVI, which influenced his way of preaching, never refraining from giving answers even to the most difficult questions, whether talking to theologians or children.

The various books written by Ratzinger are listed and the main ones get a summary for the reader to learn about his intellectual production. His encyclicals are also commented on, as well as his battle against relativism, which he considered one of the great enemies of the church.

Finally, the ebook is complemented with articles by great thinkers, who talk about the liturgical legacy of Benedict XVI and the meaning of his resignation.