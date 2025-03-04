Of his experiences, his memories and his fabulations, compiled in his latest book, speaks the filmmaker and writer this March 4 in a talk moderated by Carlos Aganzo, director of the Vocento Foundation

03/04/2025



Updated at 10: 08h.





It all started with a stain in the lung and a tuberculosis warning when I was a child. That child, who was called and called Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón, then began to fantasize with the images and words, and eventually became a great among the big cinema and Spanish lyrics.

Of their experiences, their memories and their fabulations, now compiled under the title of ‘Life and Wonders’, the filmmaker and writer speaks this March 4 from 7.30 pm in the ABC culture classroom that takes place in the Madrid circle of Fine Arts. The talk is moderated by Carlos Aganzo, director of the Vocento Foundation.

Gutiérrez Aragón has won the Goyaa silver bear in Berlin and a silver shell in San Sebastián. Also the Herralde award with its first novel, ‘Life before March’. He is a member of the Royal Spanish Academy and of the Fine Arts of San Fernando.

One of the big names of the lyrics, as well as Spanish cinema, with films such as ‘Speak, Mudita’, ‘Black Tripa’, ‘The Heart of the Forest’, ‘Wonders’, ‘Demons in the garden’, ‘half of the sky’ or ‘The gentleman Don Quijote’. In his latest book, ‘Life and Wonders’, he collects his memoirs.