Alessia Pifferi lived a life far from reality. She looked for a future and went out with men in exchange for dinners and gifts

A diva with long, beaded dresses, maybe that’s what Alessia Pifferi he thought he was. In her social photos of her, she always appears elegant, dressed as a wealthy person and posing on the benches.

It moved only with thedriver, revealed to the investigating judge that he was booking it on Google. Alessia Pifferi lived far from reality. She had told those who knew her in Leffe, the town where her partner lives, that she was a child psychologist. But the 37-year-old woman had been unemployed for three years, she lived thanks to the help of her mother (200 euros per month), family allowances and the maintenance of her ex-husband.

Alessia knew men on the web (Tinder, Meetic), she went out with them in exchange for gifts like dresses and dinners.

With her sister, relations were cold, because she made her feel judged. Completely different characters and lifestyles. Even with the mother, that filled with lies, relations had changed lately. For a while, after Diana’s birth, the woman lived with Alessia to help her. Then, she decided to move with her partner to Crotone and live her life as hers. Whenever he heard her, he told her he was with Diana. She had also done so that same July 20, shortly before returning home to find her dead daughter.

She did not tell her friends about her travels, because according to her they did not want her to get closer to her partner. To the latter, however, despite the good relationship he had with the child, he had told that Diana was at the sea with his sister. From their telephone conversations, it emerged that Alessia often told him she wanted to see him alone, without the child, because like this “breathed“.

Who could have picked up the signal of an unstable woman willing to sacrifice her daughter’s life to be with her partner? Alessia Pifferi explained, in front of the investigating judge, that relations with the man were in crisis and she had to understand if there was a future. So she lied to him and in those days they returned to Milan, she didn’t ask him to come through the house because they had argued: “He told me he was going to take me back. Then she took my hand and went back to Leffe. I wanted to understand if there was the possibility of a future with him. I felt it was crucial not to interrupt those days when I was with him, even when I was afraid that the child could be very ill or die ”.

Alessia Pifferi was obsessed with men and the future. She had to seek the love that she would give her the life she wanted. She revealed that she broke off relations with a good man not long ago. This loved her and Diana, but it was tumor patient: “There was no future”.

The investigating judge spoke of a psychological dependence on his partner. He accepted the aggravating circumstance of futile reasons, but not premeditation. At least not until the results of the milk in the bottle. It will be necessary to understand whether Pifferi administered the powerful anxiolytic to her daughter. No one, in the six long days, has heard little Diana cry. She is died of hardshipalone, in an empty house.