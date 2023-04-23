“There are words that are rifle bullets, while others are violin notes,” wrote Jon Kalman Stefansson from Iceland. The words Dominion’s attorney spoke as he left the Wilmington, Delaware, courthouse Tuesday were both: “Truth matters. Lies have consequences.” A shot against misinformation. Music for those who have fought the hoax that Donald Trump was robbed of the 2020 United States presidential elections. The experts consulted relativize what happened: false news is not going to disappear. But the failure of the denialist candidates in the November legislative elections and the agreement this week for the Fox network to pay 787.5 million dollars (about 710 million euros) to the Dominion electoral counting machine company show that, sometimes lies are very expensive. Also, that Fox has money to pay for them.

Nicole Kraft, an associate professor at the Ohio State University School of Communication, sees it as understandable that an agreement has been reached: “800 million is a lot of money and if it goes to trial there is a risk.” There was always the possibility that the jury had not found Fox responsible or that the network had gone to the Supreme Court, complicating the process. But Kraft, who has heard Fox over the years “spread one falsehood after another, just because of the audience,” also believes that what happened will not change much at the network, even if he has other lawsuits pending: “They have shown that they can afford to spend 800 million dollars because they earn a lot of money with their audience and that it is profitable for them to follow this path, ”he adds.

It’s not just about the media. The electoral hoax is also taking its toll in political terms. Although much of the Republican base agrees with these lies, moderate and independent voters, those who tip the balance, do not buy it. In the November 2022 midterm elections, voters have turned their backs in contested constituencies on the most extremist candidates for Congress and key state posts such as governor, secretary of state or prosecutor, those who espoused conspiracy theories about the 2020 results.

Kraft defends that thesis: “It is so. We have seen it in the recent elections in the United States. The Wisconsin Supreme Court elections are one of the most notable examples where we see voters going in a different direction.” Progressive justices have achieved a majority on that court this month for the first time in 15 years after losing a candidate who campaigned with defenders of the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

President Joe Biden made threats to democracy one of the lynchpins of his election campaign in November. And it is very likely that the issue will remain alive in the 2024 elections, which may have the same protagonists as 2020 as rivals. Biden plans to launch his re-election campaign on Tuesday, while Trump has strengthened his positions among Republicans despite (or thanks to) his recent indictment.

The surrender of Fox by admitting its falsehoods weakens Trump’s story, but the former president does not abandon the hoaxes and the Republican Party for now does not stand up to him. In an act on Friday in Fort Myers (Florida), the tycoon insisted on the thesis of electoral theft, although keeping silent about the agreement of the Rupert Murdoch chain.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

To be accountable

After said agreement, Justin Nelson, Dominion’s lawyer, fired another bullet: “accountability“, accountability. “For us, really, it wasn’t so much about the deal. It was always about accountability. We believe we have achieved accountability and vindication.”

In the First interview Conceding, Dominion boss George Stephanopoulos insisted on that idea this week on ABC: “It was never really about the Fox per se. It was about telling the truth, and the media telling the truth. I think it’s a huge step forward for democracy if our system can send the signal that if media companies lie, whoever they are, on whatever channel, and do so knowingly, they should be prepared to pay a price. very high”.

The note of the chain after the extrajudicial pact, although he acknowledged having spread some false statements about Dominion, it said: “This deal reflects Fox’s continuing commitment to the highest standards of journalism,” prompting CNN host Jake Tapper to laugh as he read it. “It’s not the way I would write it, but at the end of the day, the justice system is really about accountability, we think we’ve done that,” Stephanopoulos says.

“Money is accountability,” Nelson pointed out, to which historian Alexis Coe replied On twitter: “Dominion Lawyer: ‘Money Is Accountability.’ Terms of settlement: “Fox News will not have to apologize or admit to making false statements on the network’s programming.” Money is not accountability.” The lawyer, however, assures that this would not have changed without the agreement: “We could have reached the verdict and, according to defamation law, you do not get an apology. You get money.”

Before the verdict, there were already trials against Alex Jones, the founder of the far-right channel InfoWars, who made lies his business model. He spread the rumor that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a government set-up to try to make guns illegal and that the parents of the victims were actors hired to play him. Jones has been sentenced to pay more than $1 billion for those lies.

There are those who maintain that the only thing that is going to change with disinformation is that the propagators of hoaxes will be more careful in pointing out someone in particular (Dominion, the parents of the victims of the school…). “The day the agreement was reached, [el comentarista político conservador] Tucker Carlson was on Fox spreading as much misinformation as the day before,” Kraft says.

The Ohio University professor believes that a full-blown sentence following a case in which Fox’s knowing lies were fully exposed, with Rupert Murdoch taking the stand and questioned in public, might have prompted some change of heart. some draft in the chain. “Without that, I don’t see this being the real change agent that a lot of people hoped it would be,” she says.

Things are complicated by the fact that free speech advocates believe that defamation should not be condemned lightly or lies avoided in other ways. “A lot of people would like to ban misinformation. But who gets to decide what is disinformation?” Jane E. Kirtley, Professor of Media Law and Ethics at the University of Minnesota College of Journalism and Mass Communication, says by email.

The professor explains that it is not the courts that should decide “the truth” and even less other government bodies. Kirtley recalls how Trump frequently calls television and newspapers “fake news” media because they are critical of him. “If the government decides which media outlets are ‘true’ or ‘fake,’ the free press, and freedom of expression as we have known it, will cease to exist. The law tolerates errors in journalism, which are inevitable, as part of the search for the truth, ”she maintains.

The same position is defended by the non-partisan organization Protect Democracy, which sends by email the opinion of its lawyer specializing in freedom of expression John Langford: “Eliminating or significantly reducing the criterion of ‘intent’ would weaken our democracy. It would make it easier for public officials and powerful individuals to silence their critics with lawsuits and threats of a defamation lawsuit, ”he defends, stressing that this would affect the entire political spectrum.

“The idea of ​​a high standard for slander and defamation is important because journalists have to be able to do their jobs without fear of being sued over and over again,” Kraft agrees. Many progressives feared that this case, or one like it, would reach the Supreme Court and that it, with its conservative majority, would revise its famous sentencing doctrine. Sullivan vs. The New York Times, which requires to convict for defamation “real malice”, that is, that lies willfully or negligently: knowingly or with reckless disregard for the truth.

Misinformation, meanwhile, has been gaining ground on Twitter since the Elon Musk takeover, entangled again in recent weeks in chaotic policy shifts that have resulted in The propaganda of authoritarian regimes gain weight in the social network, while media with editorial independence lose it.

Along with the multi-million dollar compensation from Fox, this week has left another hopeful episode. Mike Lindell is a businessman close to Trump and a major Fox advertiser. In 2021, he said that he had data showing that the 2020 presidential election was a fraud and that he would give a $5 million reward to anyone who proved otherwise. Robert Zeidman, a computer scientist, picked up the gauntlet. He proved the lie and this week an arbitral tribunal sentenced Lindell to pay Zeidman. His commitment to the truth has paid off.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.