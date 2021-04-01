In times of coronavirus and isolation, dating applications serve to achieve a rapprochement – even in virtual mode – with the other. In this unusual context, happn published a new study that portrays the lies of Argentine singles during the pandemic.

For this edition, the subject that was worked on in this study was “love lies”. The app asked Argentines if they were mischievous when it came to pleasing their crush.

If lies are the enemy of love, Argentines have nothing to worry about: since three out of four declare never to lie to seduce.

In fact, more than half of happn users in Argentina are blunt: dishonesty is unacceptable when a person’s feelings are at stake.

Only 18% of the single women and men surveyed state that they occasionally manipulate the truth.

Alone 18% of the single women and men surveyed state that they occasionally manipulate the truth to please their Crush.

Among the most frequent allowed are:

Age (24%). When someone is close to a new decade and takes a few years off.

(24%). When someone is close to a new decade and takes a few years off. Political opinion (17%) Love comes first, debate second: a technique that works.

(17%) Love comes first, debate second: a technique that works. Favorite hobbies (17%). Mentioning literary podcasts sounds really cool, even if you spend hours listening to ASMR sounds.

Some singles prefer to half lie about these issues, 51% declare doing it to attract the attention of their Crush and create common points that can stimulate conversation.

Ghosting experts

While 48% of happners around the world declare they prefer honesty when cutting off the chat with a Crush or a possible relationship, a large part of Argentine singles (43%) acknowledge that it disappears overnight.

“Ghosting is not always born out of a negative attitudeRather, it often reflects a great fear of disappointing or hurting the other. However, we want singles to be encouraged to overcome their anxiety: not responding to someone will be a hundred times less constructive than explaining that there was no chemistry, ”says Marine Ravinet, trend director at happn.

This attitude, which can offend many singles, contrasts with his good love intentions and his honesty during the first exchanges.

“It is interesting to note that Argentine singles like to be themselves during the seduction phase, but they cannot maintain an open dialogue when the person is no longer interested in them,” says Ravinet.

Alone in the world

Brazilian singles are the ones who cheat the most: 1 in 2 admit to “lying half” occasionally to seduce.

Like Argentine singles, Brazilians and Spaniards tend to hide their political opinions the most.

French, Dutch, Swedish and Norwegian singles are the ones who admit to lying the most for fear of being judged.

SL