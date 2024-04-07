The systematic lie it is not a new truth. Is a lie. And whoever makes it, is a liar (to). For centuries the policy and the lie are related, but today is a different phenomenon. To recreate the truth is to live in denial. It's not ignorance, it's cruelty. They are insensitive to human pain. Lies kill and they are indifferent.

MORENA lies again and again. Their governments and candidates lie. The problem is not the lie, but its effects on the population.

The Independent Commission on the Pandemic COVID-19 In Mexico, it was estimated that a total of 224, 244 Mexican lives would have been saved if there had been a different management of the crisis. Scientific evidence was ignoredHE they manipulated data, doctors were abandoned and vulnerable sectors were left to their fate. Without a doubt the pandemic was inevitable, but not the error in decision making. This is what the Commission's preliminary report says, although the government has “other data.” While thousands of people today “are no longer there”, “the anti-COVID Czar”, Hugo López Gatell, is awarded (protected) with a Senatorship plurinominal to give him “freedom”.

Denying reality is turning your back on responsibility. So it's no surprise that, after 26 people were killed and 98 injured almost three years ago, Claudia Sheinbaum He never accepted his responsibility. In the third installment of the report of the expert opinion of the company Det Norske Veritas (DNV) it reads: “the civil engineering works were not certified […] “Certifications are commonplace for these structures in other parts of the world.” The experts also did not find “monitoring records” of the works. That is, there is no evidence of having provided maintenance. The supposed republican austerity filled with irresponsibility. They have no answer because they are incapable.

I think about the debate between the presidential candidates tonight and the irresponsibility of lying. I think about the people I have personally greeted during these 37 days of campaigning, and the way lies steal hope from them. Some are aware of it and others are not. Hence my first expectation for this night of exchange: clarity about who is lying.

The mechanism to identify some from others and differentiate them more clearly is in the responsibility of assuming their (in)actions and in the evidence presented for this. I'm not even talking about who tells the truth, I'm content with exposing the lie. There is a way to achieve this, stick to the facts.

Evidence is a useful way to deepen a discussion. Avoids disqualifications and gives the electorate information to decide. Tonight at 7pm there is a debate on three topics: health, education and gender violence.

The health facts are in sight, Mexico was one of the countries with the most deaths in the world by COVID, more than 700 thousand; López Gatell assured that there would be 60 thousand deaths “if the scenario became catastrophic”: is that what they call good management of the crisis? In Health, the National Public Security System registers 4,817 cases of femicides in Mexico, the most violent in history. Is the answer to tear gas them on March 8? In education, children and young people lost at least three school cycles. What was the SEP's public policy for learning recovery, new books?

The second floor of the 4T is death, cruelty and ignorance. Let's debate for evidence who is lying.

So be it.

Juan Alfonso Mejía is a Doctor in Political Science and a social activist in favor of education.

[email protected]

