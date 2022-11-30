Boy’s dad died in car after lie about graduation

“Everything was ready for the graduation party”: to speak is Stefano Faggin, the father of the 26-year-old student who died in a car accident in the night between Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 November the day after the discussion of his degree thesis in Science nursing at the University of Padua. Or at least that’s what his family believed since the faculty denied that the boy should have graduated.

Boy’s dad reveals to Corriere della Sera that the “new dress, party favors, restaurant, red bows in the garden” and also a “gift”, or rather “money, for a trip to Japan that she will never take” were ready for the occasion.

The man said that on the evening of the tragic accident, his son said he would go out “to ease the tension”. What happened next, however, is still a mystery: “We still don’t know exactly. Around 10pm he told us that he would go with friends to a club in Montegrotto to distract himself, because he was a bit tense for the next day’s graduation. We actually found out that the bar had already closed for a while by that time. It was a little lie.”

“Riccardo entered a crisis with the lockdown, which coincided with the decision to change his circle of friends – the young man’s father continues – He was missing an exam: Nursering Philosophy. He was rejected the first time, then a second time… It was like he was blocked. Then in the spring he told us that he had managed to overcome it and that he could finally concentrate on the thesis ”.

The topic chosen for the thesis was “an analysis of patients’ perception of the health service before and after Covid. He never wanted me to read it, he told me it had to be a surprise. At this point I don’t even know if that thesis really exists. I’m not a psychologist but I think it all started like this: an innocent lie to manage a moment of weakness, followed by another, and then another… Until going back meant denying oneself”.

However, no one was aware of the fact that Riccardo wasn’t actually about to graduate: “As far as we know, even his friends were convinced he was one step away from graduating. Let me be clear: I’m not angry with my son, I don’t blame him for not having been able to manage his weaknesses ”.

“The responsibility, if anything, I feel it on me. I reproach myself for not having been able to read the signals, for not having taught him to be stronger, at least to have that strength needed to ask for help. I feel ashamed as a parent, and I keep repeating to myself that I wish I was a little more stupid so as not to find myself reflecting on my mistakes, thinking about the fact that perhaps I could have had a more impact on his choices” Stefano Faggin says again.

“Because Riccardo felt trapped and I, in these 26 years, have not been able to convey to him the awareness that, in reality, he was not alone, that mum and dad could understand him and support him in facing the difficulties that life would have put forward, including failures”.

“I want to think – concludes Riccardo’s father – that his death can still teach other parents something: with everyone’s commitment we can protect even those who are fragile, avoiding burdening our children, even unknowingly, with our expectations and ambitions. Because sometimes, the fear of disappointing us can become an unbearable burden”.