Social networks, on many occasions, become a platform for a product that is sold in supermarkets to become a success. In recent days, many users on TikTok have shared their experience with the Lidl mini-garden. This article is triumphing and everyone wants to share the evolution of how their vegetables, vegetables or fruits grow.

This Lidl product is one of its latest innovations for children and adults to plant their own garden at home. A very playful and fun way for the little ones to learn more about these healthy foods and have a good time. However, the Lidl mini-garden is also sweeping young people and adults. A euphoria for this product that is adding more ‘fans’ every day, like the ‘tiktoker’ Leto who is publishing a diary of how her garden is doing.

Through the mini-garden, which is available in any Lidl establishment for 3.99 euros, you can plant each of the 24 different seeds of vegetables, fruits and vegetables: tomatoes, lettuce, strawberries, aubergines, cucumbers, garlic, broccoli, etc. The collectible pots with their corresponding seed are sold separately and are obtained for purchases over 20 euros. It also includes a sheet with all the information on how long each one takes to grow.

Each mini-pot contains a fiber disc and a bag of seeds. To grow fruits, vegetables and vegetables you have to wet the disc until it absorbs the water. After removing it, the coconut fiber is introduced to the middle of the pot. Then, the bag of seeds is added and covered with the rest that has been left over. Once the plant is watered, all that remains is to wait for the plants to grow. In addition, the mini-garden also has an application, which can be downloaded with the QR code on the sheet, to find out how to care for each mini-pot.