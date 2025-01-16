Carles Puigdemont and Oriol Junqueras They held a meeting this Thursday in Waterloo (Belgium), the former’s place of residence since he fled Spain in 2017 to avoid judicial action after calling, organizing and carrying out an illegal secession referendum. Once the meeting was over, the leader of Junts, accompanied by the president of ERC, left the house in a car with a Belgian license plate that evokes the date of the illegal consultation: 01-O-2017. The referendum was held on October 1, 2017.

The presidents of the two most important Catalan independence parties have agreed to promote “coordinated work spaces”, despite the differences between ERC and Junts, to relaunch the secessionist movement. The first sign of unity (for now, only in front of the press) was the two politicians leaving in the same car with the aforementioned license plate. In Belgium, citizens can have their car’s license plate with any numbers and letters they want, within certain guidelines.