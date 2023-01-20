Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi, Cairo)

The Libyan National Unity Government called, in the capital, Tripoli, for a meeting of Arab foreign ministers to be held tomorrow, Sunday, while a diplomatic source revealed to Al-Ittihad that a large number of foreign ministers of Arab countries refused to attend a meeting, due to the deteriorating security situation and renewed clashes between armed militias. And their desire to preserve the unity of the Arab ranks, and not to engage in meetings that lead to strengthening the division among the Libyans. The source pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Government of National Unity is in intensive contacts with a number of foreign ministers of the member states of the Arab League to reassure them about the security situation in Tripoli, ruling out the presence of any of the Arab foreign ministers for the scheduled meeting in the Libyan capital.

This comes hours after renewed violent clashes between armed militias affiliated with the Government of National Unity, at dawn yesterday, near Tripoli International Airport, in which the militias used heavy and medium weapons.

Violent clashes continued between the militias for several hours, centered in Qasr Bin Ghashir, south of the capital, Tripoli, as a result of disputes between the “deterrence” militia headed by Abdel Raouf Kara, and the so-called “Brigade 111 Maghfel” led by Abdel Salam al-Zoubi, over the conflict over a maintenance contract. Tripoli International Airport, which has been closed for years.

The 444th Brigade, led by Mahmoud Hamza, affiliated with the Chief of Staff of the Government of National Unity, was able to resolve these confrontations, after its elements deployed on the borders of the two conflicting parties, and a cautious calm prevailed in the capital, Tripoli, after the violent clashes. The cities of the western region in Libya have been suffering from a state of security instability during the past months, and local Libyan media revealed that “Ramzi Al-Laffa”, the commander of the so-called “3rd Infantry Company” in the city of Warshafana, was attacked by unknown gunmen.

The Ministry of the Interior in the National Unity Government is trying to control the security situation in Tripoli, as Imad Trabelsi, Minister of Interior of the Unity Government, decided to close the Shatt, Al-Sikkah, Al-Nasr Forest and Al-Dhahra roads in Tripoli, starting from seven o’clock tomorrow morning, Sunday, coinciding with a “planned meeting of a number of Arab ministers.” According to what was reported by the “Our Government” platform affiliated with the unity government.

In the same context, yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Libyan government, appointed by the House of Representatives, objected to holding a conference of Arab foreign ministers in the capital, Tripoli, headed by the unity government.

In a statement, the Libyan Foreign Ministry affiliated with the Bashagha government expressed its surprise at “the call for a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Tripoli on January 22 under the chairmanship of the outgoing and legitimate unity government,” noting that this “contradicts the issuance of an internal decision in the 158th session of the League stipulating the assignment of the secretariat The General Assembly is preparing a legal study on the authority to preside over the aforementioned session, in addition to entrusting the university council at the level of delegates to take the appropriate decision. Bashagha called on the League of Arab States and the Arab foreign ministers to wait for the legal opinion in its final form and to take into account the legitimacy of the Libyan government, and therefore its right to represent Libya and preside over the Council of the Arab League in the 158th session.