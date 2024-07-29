Hassan Al-Warfali (Benghazi)

Yesterday, the Supreme Council of State in Libya announced its rejection of the announcement by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, to open the door for candidacy to head a unified government for the country.

The council justified its rejection of the decision by considering it a “unilateral” step, calling for “agreement first on a mechanism for forming the government.” It also stressed that “consensus and not taking a unilateral decision is what we sought to achieve and set out its basic points in the tripartite meeting sponsored by the Arab League within its general framework.”

The council explained, in a statement published on its official social media accounts, that “it was planned to complete the path of consensus by establishing mechanisms related to all points, but the unilateral step taken by the House of Representatives by approving a huge budget in violation of the political agreement, which perpetuates division, prevented the meeting from taking place.”

The statement concluded by saying: “We call on the House of Representatives not to continue taking unilateral steps, and until the mechanisms are agreed upon, the Supreme Council of State will not accept any unilateral action.”

The day before yesterday, the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, announced the opening of nominations for the position of Prime Minister of the new Libyan government.

The official spokesman for the Libyan House of Representatives stated in a press statement obtained by Al-Ittihad that “the Speaker of the House of Representatives announced the opening of nominations for the position of Prime Minister, and anyone who wishes to run and believes that he is qualified for this position must submit his nomination documents to the office of the House of Representatives’ rapporteur in the Council’s office in the city of Benghazi, starting from Sunday, July 28, until August 11, 2024.”

The statement added: “The Speaker of the House of Representatives called on the Presidency and members of the Supreme Council of State to nominate whoever they deem qualified to fill the position of Prime Minister.” The statement stressed that this announcement comes based on the provisions of the Constitutional Declaration and the 13th Constitutional Amendment, and the provisions of the election laws issued by the House of Representatives, and in accordance with what was agreed upon in the outcomes of the 6+6 Committee.

He pointed out that this decision is based on the agreement between the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the President of the Supreme Council of State, and the President of the Presidential Council, which was held at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on March 10, 2024, and is also based on the statement issued by the members of the House of Representatives and the members of the Supreme Council of State during the meeting held in Cairo on July 18, 2024.

During the Cairo meeting, which was attended by members of the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of State, the attendees agreed to form a single new government to prepare for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The final statement of the Libyan House of Representatives and the State Council called for the formation of a political map to end the crisis and reach the elections, and called on the House of Representatives to announce the opening of the nomination process and begin receiving endorsements and studying the files of candidates to head a government of competencies with national leadership that supervises the management of the country’s affairs.