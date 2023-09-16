Al-Menfi called on the Public Prosecutor to open urgent investigations into the disaster caused by floods caused by Hurricane Daniel. The Libyan official vowed to “deter the corrupt and crisis merchants.”

Unified institutions

He said, “We need unified Libyan institutions and bodies to supervise the crisis and cooperate with international efforts at all its stages, as institutional division hinders rescue efforts and their effectiveness.”

Addressing the residents of the stricken city, Al-Manfi said in a statement: “My family is one to mourn and the affliction is great, but we have nothing but patience and work. Be patient and be patient, and we are with you, not for a passing wave of emotion or for a stage, but rather diligent work that develops and becomes more organized every day until Derna returns thriving with its people, its diversity, its culture, and its identity.” Distinctive as the flower of Libya and do not listen to rumours, we will never leave you.”

During the meeting, which was held in the presence of the Prime Minister of the National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, and a number of ministers from the emergency team, he said, “For Derna to return requires real solutions and realistic and effective mechanisms from all of us, including combating corruption and preventing the exploitation of crises, or obstructing or seizing aid.”

coordination

He added, “We need faster activation and greater benefit from the sympathy and attention of the international community in all paths and stages. This requires a plan and coordination between the Presidential Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and between the Supreme Commander and military leaders, and between ambassadors and international organizations. Therefore, the Council of Ministers meeting must be held on a weekly basis.”

He stressed that the Supreme Finance Committee will hold its meeting soon, and we need the government and its institutions to provide real, detailed estimates of the allocations for the affected cities according to an accurate time plan. We also need to enhance transparency with an international mechanism accompanying the work of the committee.

He concluded his speech by saying, “We must be honest with ourselves and our people. The catastrophe is greater than our human and material capabilities, and we need international expertise and capabilities. I took the decision alone to request international help, and we must benefit from it for the benefit of our people and the afflicted. May God help them, grant them patience, and reward them with good.”

