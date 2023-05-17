Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

The Libyan House of Representatives voted by majority in favor of stopping Fathi Bashagha from heading the government that he was assigned to in March 2022.

“The House of Representatives votes by majority to suspend Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha and refer him for investigation,” parliament spokesman Abdullah Blehaq said in a statement yesterday.

He stated that the Council assigned the Minister of Finance, Osama Hammad, to run the duties of prime minister, in addition to the Ministry of Finance.

Commenting on Bashagha’s arrest, parliamentarian Tariq al-Jarushi said, “His government’s poor performance and government corruption is the reason.”

Al-Jarushi explained that “the suspension came against the background of the Parliamentary Administrative Oversight Committee submitting a report containing about 14 points, all of which condemn Fathi Bashagha.”

He continued, “The report carried many points, including negligence in work, waste of public money, and unfulfilled promises and unimplemented projects.”

Bashagha had pre-empted the decision to arrest him by assigning his deputy, Ali Faraj Al-Qatrani, to run the government’s tasks and to delegate to him all the powers granted to the prime minister.

This came in a speech that Bashagha addressed to the Presidency and members of the House of Representatives the day before yesterday, and it was published yesterday, on his government’s Facebook page.

In February 2022, the House of Representatives commissioned Bashagha to form a new government after dismissing the national unity government headed by Abdul Hamid al-Dabiba.

In March of the same year, Bashagha formed a government, but he did not succeed in entering the capital, Tripoli, to assume power, which prompted him to announce his government from Benghazi, from which he administered the entire eastern region to the city of Sirte in central Libya.

In another context, the UN envoy to Libya, Abdullah Batili, confirmed yesterday that the holding of elections depends on the consensus of all parties, indicating that he does not see any reason preventing the holding of the next elections.

Batili stressed, in statements to the media, the need to involve all parties, including security chiefs, in the elections, rejecting any exceptions, referring to the possibility of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi’s candidacy.

On Friday, the UN envoy called on all Libyan leaders to make the necessary concessions in order to reach the organization of comprehensive elections in the country, which are reliable to end the ongoing conflict in the country and achieve stability and order.