Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi, Cairo)

The Libyan House of Representatives failed to withdraw confidence from the government of national unity, after 45 deputies demanded the need to withdraw confidence from the government due to its failure to deal with several problems.

The spokesman for the House of Representatives, Abdullah Blihaq, confirmed, in a press statement, the formation of a committee to investigate with the Libyan government the agreements, assignments and decisions taken by the government in a number of files, provided that its work is completed within two weeks from its date.

The spokesman for the Libyan Parliament indicated that a committee was formed to study Law No. 10 of 2014 regarding the election of the House of Representatives and to study the necessary amendments to present them to Parliament and to the committee to seek the assistance of the Legislative and Constitutional Committee of the House, provided that it presents its proposal during next week’s session. Withdrawing confidence from the national unity government headed by Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba needs to achieve a quorum of 86 deputies, provided that a caretaker government is assigned, and the presidency of the government is referred to investigation at the request of 50 Libyan deputies. Yesterday’s session comes after accusations of the Dabaiba government of wasting public money, as some parliamentarians confirmed that it spent from the beginning of last January until the end of August more than 46 billion and 582 million Libyan dinars.

In addition, the head of the Supreme Council of State in Libya, Khaled Al-Mashri, suggested holding presidential elections after the referendum on the constitution, while keeping parliamentary elections on schedule at the end of this year.

Al-Mashri said, in a press conference in the capital, Tripoli, that “the Supreme Council of State believes that holding the presidential elections in the current period will not generate stability,” adding that “the elections are not an end in themselves, and the goal is to bring about stability in the country.” He continued, “The Council has substantial observations on the election law issued by some members of the House of Representatives,” explaining that “one of the observations relates to the provision of military candidacy for elections, which contravenes Libyan law.” Al-Mashri stressed that “the House of Representatives does not have the right to issue laws on its own, and that if the presidency of the House of Representatives insists on the law to elect the president, they will consider this as a clear obstruction to the elections,” noting that they have an alternative plan if the House of Representatives does not respond to issuing election laws in agreement with them.

Part of Haftar’s visit to the 166th Infantry Brigade (from the source)

In another context, the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, affirmed yesterday that Libya is on the threshold of a peaceful phase to come, and that the armed forces did not refuse peace, indicating that the national army is ready to respond to the people’s call at all times.

In a speech during his visit to the 166th Infantry Brigade, Haftar indicated that for the first time, the officers and soldiers of the national army will participate in voting in the electoral process, praising the role of the 166th Infantry Brigade, which played a major role in many battles in the cities of Benghazi, Ajdabiya, Brega, Sidra and Ras Lanuf, pointing out that the battalion She received very good training, adding, “Be assured, victory is your ally and discipline is very important, as it is the protector and preserver of your training, and do not forget that you are ready for the exam at any time, and do not let anyone break you in your path or your prosperous future.”

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Libyan District Affairs, Major General Bashir Al-Amin, discussed with the Security Adviser of the United Nations Mission in Libya Johannes Jacobs, coordination and cooperation regarding the upcoming electoral elections.

Yesterday, the Libyan News Agency “WAL” stated that the meeting dealt with reviewing the mission’s activities in the security aspect, and coordinating with the security services of the Ministry of Interior in order to achieve positive results and create a climate for the upcoming elections.

According to the agency, the importance of cooperation and coordination with all United Nations organizations during their work within the Libyan state was discussed.

According to the data of the High National Elections Commission, the final number of registered voters in the Libyan electoral system at home and abroad reached 2,865,624 voters, including 1,628,305 men, and 1,237,319 women. The commission pledged to assume all its responsibilities in order to achieve the highest levels of confidence and integrity in the implementation of the elections scheduled for December 24 next.