Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

Yesterday, the Libyan House of Representatives unanimously approved the issuance of the law to elect the country’s president and the law to elect the National Assembly.

The official spokesman for the Council, Abdullah Belhaq, said that Parliament unanimously approved during its session held in the city of Benghazi the electoral law that was completed by the “6+6” committee.

The Council had begun its session with a speech by Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh, in which he announced that he had received the law to elect the President and Parliament the day before yesterday, from Representative Jalal Al-Shuwaihdi.

He added, “The law approved by the 6+6 Committee in accordance with the constitutional amendment does not exclude anyone who meets the known conditions for candidacy, and every person has the right to run as a civilian or military candidate without excluding anyone, and whoever does not win the elections will return to his previous job.”

Aqeela stated that “the law took into account all the considerations and circumstances that Libya is going through and achieved equality in the practice of political work,” expressing his thanks to the “6+6” committee responsible for approving election laws for accomplishing this work, as it is a basis for unifying power in Libya, and fulfilling the desire of the Libyans to Presidential and parliamentary elections.

In turn, a member of the Libyan House of Representatives, Jibril Awhaida, confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the election laws approved by Parliament have been referred to the High Electoral Commission, indicating that the laws for the presidential and National Assembly elections have been officially issued, as the countdown to holding the elections began yesterday, Monday.

Ouhida pointed out that the issued laws stipulate an entitlement to the Commission that must be implemented, in addition to another entitlement to the Libyan House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of State to form a unified government responsible for organizing the elections, calling on the international community and the Libyan street to confront those who try to obstruct the implementation of the laws.