The International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, one of the organs of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, signed with the Libyan House of Representatives a memorandum of understanding and joint action to strengthen means of cooperation in spreading the values ​​of tolerance and peace around the world.

The memorandum was signed by His Excellency Agila Saleh, Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, and His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the International Council for Tolerance and Peace, in the Libyan city of Al-Qubbah.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation and joint action between the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace and the Libyan House of Representatives with the aim of uniting parliamentary efforts to spread the values ​​of tolerance and peace around the world, and according to the memorandum, the Libyan House of Representatives is designated as a member of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace.

His Excellency Agila Saleh praised the role of the International Council for Tolerance and Peace in uniting all international efforts to support and spread the values ​​of tolerance around the world, stressing that the timing of the memorandum came at an appropriate time to promote and support the peace process in Libya.

Saleh valued the pioneering and leadership role provided by the United Arab Emirates in the field of tolerance and peace and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for the march of tolerance and peace in the region and the world at large, noting that the UAE has become a global symbol of tolerance and love. A peaceful coexistence.

For his part, Al-Jarwan reviewed some of the work of the International Council for Tolerance and Peace in the field of spreading tolerance and peace and its efforts in combating intolerance and extremism, at the parliamentary, educational and media levels, through its two main bodies, the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace and the General Assembly for Tolerance and Peace.