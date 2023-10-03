Victim numbers according to the minister’s words:

The number of confirmed victims in Derna, that is, those who have been buried and issued a death certificate, is 4,331 people as of Monday.

This number is not final because there are a number of missing persons, and their registration and documentation is within the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Interior.

Identifying the features of the victims was easy in the first days, but it became more difficult later and relied on DNA, and we will begin comparison operations soon.

The wounded were not in large numbers, and they were treated in the first days and their condition is good.

There are dozens of casualties, but unfortunately most of the victims of the disaster are fatalities.

Hospital conditions

The disaster led to many institutions, especially health ones, being out of service.

There was only one functioning health facility in Derna, which was used in the early days of the disaster for all therapeutic purposes.

Now the health situation has become stable, as 6 small hospitals have been activated in different places, in addition to 10 health centers operating well with the necessary equipment and needs provided.

Basic health supplies, including medicines and needs for patients with chronic diseases, are generally available.

What about epidemics?

Abdul Jalil considered the health situation in Derna “reassuring.”

The minister told Sky News Arabia: “There was fear regarding the environmental situation and the spread of epidemics, but the Ministry of Health worked on this, and the results are good in this regard.”

He added that there are monitoring teams conducting surveys throughout Derna in anticipation of an outbreak of epidemics, describing things until now as “under control.”

But “the biggest problem is psychological support for the families of the victims, as a special body has been formed for this issue and has all the powers,” according to Abdel Jalil.

He concluded: “The challenge is great given the large numbers of those affected by the tragedy.”