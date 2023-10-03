Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The Minister of Environment in the Libyan National Unity Government, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Arabi, considered that the environmental situation in the city of Derna is very bad, due to the collapse of the sewage network, which was completely destroyed, in addition to the drinking water network that was disrupted, and the mixing of well water with torrents, describing the situation inside the city of Derna. With “catastrophic”.

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Arabi, in an interview with Al-Ittihad, warned of the deterioration of the health situation in the city if residents resort to drinking water from the public network or wells, calling on all residents to be cautious and avoid using any untreated water, stressing the necessity of drinking water. Temporarily canned water until the well water is confirmed to be valid after laboratory tests are conducted.

He pointed to the cases of poisoning that were recorded among residents due to contaminated water, stressing that the collapse of the sewage network will lead to the mixing of wastewater with the sea and damage to the soil, which will have serious repercussions during the coming period, stressing that the best way to address the situation in the city is first to use the best Ways to treat drinking water. He stressed the importance of studying the environmental situation of the wells, and ensuring that they are free of any bacteria or viruses that may lead to disease cases, noting that the Ministry has obtained samples that are subject to analysis, and is awaiting their results to determine the efficiency of the water.

He stressed the importance of addressing the existing defect in Derna if water pollution is proven, which requires resorting to specific mechanisms to disinfect the water, whether with “chlorine” or other methods.

The Libyan minister pointed out that there is no national plan for environmental disasters, which results from a lack of coordination with all teams and not just the Ministry of Environment, explaining that part of the relief efforts must include coordination with the Ministry of Environment to protect the country from the threat of pollution during the coming period.

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Arabi stressed the necessity of activating the provisions of Law No. 15 of 2003 regarding the protection and improvement of the environment in its entirety in order to ensure that no pollution occurs in Libya, and this will be done by applying this law and the recommendations announced by the Ministry of Environment, including the trend to reach the extent of sewage efficiency in all cities. And finding a solution to the garbage problem, and finding places designated for destroying garbage away from burning methods, indicating that the sanitation and garbage file are the two most important files at the present time.

Regarding the advice given by the Ministry of Environment to deal with corpses and pollution of wells, the minister replied, saying: “There is no need to be afraid of dealing with corpses that have remained for a long time in Derna as long as they did not carry any pre-existing infectious disease before death, but we fear the decomposition of the corpses, which leads to the spread of bacteria.” In the water or soil, which affects the crops grown.”

The Libyan Minister of Environment pointed out that there is a team from the Ministry of Environment in the stricken city to send several reports to the Ministry to fully assess the environmental situation within the city, explaining that the efforts of the relief teams are continuing their efforts and work.

Regarding the nature of the movements made by the National Unity Government to deal with the Derna disaster, he explained that the government allocated sums of money to municipalities during the first hours of the disaster, to confront the exceptional circumstances they are facing, stressing that the relief teams in the western region all headed to the east of the country within the framework of unity and cooperation between The Libyans, in addition to the rapid movement of medical teams to the city of Derna, and the operation of flights from Mitiga Airport to Al-Abraq Airport, praising the role of the brotherly and friendly countries of Libya that seek to help Libya in providing all means of support, whether to rescue or provide relief to the Libyans.