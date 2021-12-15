Abdelmadjid Tebboune is on his first two-day official visit to Tunisia, during which he met his counterpart Kais Saied, where they discussed strengthening relations between the two countries and a number of regional issues, foremost of which is the Libyan file.

The Tunisian president said that “there is permanent coordination with Algeria regarding Libya,” noting that “the Libyan people are the ones who decide their own fate.”

For his part, the Algerian president said that he “exchanged visions with his Tunisian counterpart on a set of regional issues, especially on Libya,” adding: “We hope that Libya will get rid of mercenaries, and that harmony will return between the Libyans.”

With regard to cooperation between the two countries, Saeed said that “cooperation with Algeria is important to face challenges, and that relations with Algeria will develop further in the future, in the interest of both countries.”

Said noted that “the relations of Tunisia and Algeria are distinguished throughout history and in the future,” stressing “the importance of Algerian support for Tunisia during the Corona pandemic.”

In this regard, Tebboune stressed that his visit to Tunisia “falls within the framework of joint efforts to develop bilateral relations,” stressing “his keenness to advance bilateral cooperation, leading to economic integration with Tunisia.”

He also indicated that “a set of bilateral agreements will be signed to strengthen relations with Tunisia.”