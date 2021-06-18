Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi, Cairo)

The Libyan National Army announced the launch of an operation to track down terrorists and expel African mercenaries who threaten security and stability and practice looting, theft, sabotage and all kinds of smuggling in the southwest of the country.

The spokesman for the General Command of the Libyan Armed Forces, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, said in a statement posted on his Facebook page, “This operation comes within the framework of implementing the tasks and duties entrusted to the General Command of the Libyan Armed Forces in maintaining the security of the homeland and the safety of the citizen, uprooting terrorism and cutting off all those who beg He himself is violating the security of Libya and the dignity of the Libyans.” Al-Mismari explained that this operation comes in response to “the escalation of terrorist operations by the takfiri gangs in the southwest and targeting them with a car bomb at a security and military site, after their movements were monitored by the military intelligence.”

Al-Mismari confirmed that “the General Command directed units of the infantry battalions to head to the area to support the Southwest Liberation Operations Room in the southern strategic direction.”

Al-Mismari also announced the killing of a company commander at Al-Waw Air Base as a result of the explosion of an explosive device in a car he was traveling in in the Harouj area, while desert patrols were tracking the cell of the perpetrators of the Sabha suicide attack, which took place early this month.

Al-Mismari posted, on his Facebook page, a video clip, saying that “a malicious car bomb exploded in one of the desert patrol cars in the Haruj area last Monday, June 14, while it was tracking the cell of the perpetrators of the Sabha suicide attack,” stressing that the accident killed “Field Commander Ali Muhammad.” Othman Al-Tabawi, commander of the company protecting Al-Waw air base.

In another context, Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Al-Manqoush stressed the importance of the United States’ support for the Libyan initiative for the foundations of achieving stability in Libya, which will be presented at the “Berlin 2” conference on June 23.

During a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Al-Manqush indicated the keenness of the Presidential Council and the Government of National Unity to implement the preliminary stage map.

During the call, the two ministers discussed the ongoing preparations for the “Berlin 2” conference on Libya.

For his part, the US Secretary of State stressed his country’s full support for the stability and security of Libya, stressing his keenness to work with international partners to support the national elections scheduled to be held on the 24th of next December.

On the other hand, Representative in the US Congress Ted Deutch discussed, by phone, the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, the importance of holding free and fair elections on time.

Ted Deutch, through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, said that he discussed the unification of national institutions, the expulsion of foreign fighters from Libya, the protection of migrants, and ensuring humanitarian access.

In the context of the Libyan mobilization to advance the national unity government in the roadmap approved by the Committee of 75, a member of the Political Dialogue Forum Ahmed Al-Sharkasi discussed with the Deputy Ambassador of the United States of America to Tripoli, Leslie Ordman, the possibility of agreeing on a constitutional basis representing all parties, removing their fears, and before that, satisfying the desires Popularity represented in direct and simultaneous parliamentary and presidential elections.

The meeting included possible local and international tools to stop the beneficiaries of the current situation and those who push towards aggravating the political scene and postponing the Libyan elections. The conversation also touched upon the confirmed risks in the event of non-compliance with the date of the national elections.

The member of the political dialogue stressed the main, important and pivotal role of the United States in pushing for the upcoming December elections, stopping the obstructionists, establishing a ceasefire and the final exit of all mercenaries.

In addition, Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh stressed the need to hold the elections on time without delay, calling for the need for all Libyan parties and the international community to fulfill their pledges and what was agreed upon at the Berlin conference.

This came during Saleh’s meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome.

The media office of the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament said that Saleh and the Italian Foreign Minister discussed a number of important files, foremost of which are the progress of the political process in Libya, the second Berlin International Conference on Libya to be held soon, preparing for the upcoming December 24 elections, and the constitutional rule for holding elections, stressing the need for all foreign forces and mercenaries to leave. From Libya.