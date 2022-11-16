Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

Yesterday, the Libyan National Army forces managed to eliminate takfiri elements in the far southwest cities near the Libyan-Chadian border, and managed to capture two members of the takfiri organizations, after reconnaissance, monitoring and gathering information necessary to carry out the raid suddenly.

The Military Information Division of the Libyan Army Command confirmed that the southwest insurance operations room, specifically south of the city of Qatroun, carried out the raid, during which medium and light weapons and two desert SUVs were found.

In turn, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Army, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, confirmed in a brief statement to Al-Ittihad that the military units of the General Command of the National Army continue their military operations against terrorists and targeting all organizations, pointing to the continuation of operations on all Libyan lands that are secured by the General Command of the Libyan Army. .

In the same context, the Special Task Force of Major General Tariq bin Ziyad, one of the most prominent brigades of the Libyan army, announced the elimination of 7 terrorist elements and the arrest of four ISIS members in a military operation in the mines area in the far south of Libya.

And in Tripoli, the Minister of Economy and Trade in the Government of National Unity, Muhammad Al-Hawij, signed an agreement yesterday with the Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Development, Fadila Ben Hamza, which includes the establishment of a joint free economic zone at the Ras Jadir crossing, according to the “Our Government” platform.

The agreement also includes lifting restrictions on the citizens of the two countries, in addition to cooperation and trade exchange, and facilitating procedures for the entry of goods of foreign origin into Libya through Tunisian ports, according to the platform concerned with publishing news of the Interim Government of National Unity.

In turn, the spokesman for the unity government, Muhammad Hamouda, said in a statement that the agreement includes the formation of a joint working group to study the establishment of a joint border economic zone between Libya and Tunisia in the Ras Jedir area, to facilitate the free flow of goods between the two countries, lift all restrictions, and facilitate the procedures of Libyan businessmen in terms of Administrative and financial.

Hammouda explained that the items include forming a joint working group for food and drug security, inviting businessmen to participate and invest in infrastructure projects, emphasizing the application of mutual recognition to certificates of conformity and quality, in addition to facilitating the flow of goods of foreign origin supplied to Libya through Tunisian ports, and concluding a twinning agreement. Between the Libyan Competition Council and its Tunisian counterpart.

Yesterday, the Libyan unity government announced the inauguration of a sea line to transport passengers and goods between the Libyan and Tunisian ports, and the formation of a technical team from the Libyan and Tunisian ministries of transportation to prepare the required preparation for the opening of the line at the end of this year.

In another context, Turkey has expressed its rejection of the attempt to prevent the Supreme Council of State from holding its sessions, stressing that dialogue between political parties is the right way to resolve differences, this came in a statement published by the Council’s media office.

Yesterday, the President of the State Council, Khaled Al-Mishri, discussed with the Turkish ambassador to Tripoli, Kanaan Yilmaz, developments in the political scene in Libya and ways to solve the current crisis, noting their emphasis on the necessity of achieving the constitutional rule; preparation for the elections.

The Supreme Council of the State announced, the day before yesterday, Tuesday, the resumption of the work of the committee for sorting and accepting candidacy files for sovereign positions and leadership positions in 5 institutions for a period of eight days, explaining that the conditions for assuming these positions include “the governor of the Central Bank and his board of directors, and the chairman and members of the board of directors of the High National Elections Commission.” And the president and deputy of the Administrative Control Authority, the president and deputy and members of the Supreme National Authority for Combating Corruption, and the president and deputy of the Audit Bureau.