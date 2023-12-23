The library's most requested | This week I was interested in books about mutual relationships between women and the curse of Putinism

Here are 13.– 20.12. the books with the most new reservations in Helmet libraries in the capital region.
Fiction
1) Nina Wähä: Babetta
2) Sirpa Kähkönen: 36 urns
3) Alex Ahndoril: The Key to Murder
4) Ida Turpeinen: Living things
5) Oksana Vasjakina: Wound
6) Niko Hallikainen: Big wet secret
7) Malin Persson's Giolito: In your hands
8) The fairy tale Rämö: Jakob
9) Pete Suhonen: Fun island
10) SJ Bennett: The Most Majestic Murder
Nonfiction
1) Mihail Shishkin: War or Peace
2) Tuomas Savonen: Moscow's man in the web of espionage
3) Antti Järvi: Where did Antti Järvi go?
4) Perttu Pölönen: May I have your attention?
5) Vaula Norrena: Littana
6) Ville-Juhani Sutinen: User manual for the broken world
7) Sonja Saarikoski: Female prisoners
8) Riina Tanskanen, Samu Kuoppa: The great illusion of capitalism
9) Arvo Tuominen: Stripped masks, broken dreams
10) Outi Hytönen: Cosmopolitan of Cairo
#library39s #requested #week #interested #books #mutual #relationships #women #curse #Putinism
Leave a Reply