Saturday, February 3, 2024
The library's most requested | The most booked books of the week: women's aviation pioneer and Martta Wendelin

February 3, 2024
Here are the week of 24.-31.1. most booked books.

Fiction

1) Maggie Shipstead: Around the Globe

2) Irene Kajo: One of us has experience of improper treatment

3) The fairy tale Rämö: Jakob

4) The fairy tale Rämö: Hildur

5) Fairy tale Rämö: Rósa and Björk

6) Iida Turpeinen: Living things

7) Elly Griffiths: The Broken Heart Murders

8) Harry Salmenniemi: Twilight of the heart

9) Sirpa Kähkönen: 36 urns

10) NK Jemisin: The city we came to

Nonfiction

1) Päivi Ahdeoja-Määttä: Golden sand for people's paths

2) Antti Helin, Kati Häkkinen: Hotel of thousands of smiles

3) Sara Parikka: Uncomplicated & tasty

4) Leea Mattila, Janna Manninen: The mind of a teenager

5) Ilana Aalto: The power of Varti

6) Pekka Tölli: I see you

7) Jan Sundell: Slow down aging

8) Staffan Bruun: Finland's most expensive lawyer

9) Iman Gharagozlu, Leena Ahokas: Arkisafkaa

10) Jake Nyman: After many years

