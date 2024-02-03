The library's most requested | The most booked books of the week: women's aviation pioneer and Martta Wendelin

Here are the week of 24.-31.1. most booked books.
Fiction
1) Maggie Shipstead: Around the Globe
2) Irene Kajo: One of us has experience of improper treatment
3) The fairy tale Rämö: Jakob
4) The fairy tale Rämö: Hildur
5) Fairy tale Rämö: Rósa and Björk
6) Iida Turpeinen: Living things
7) Elly Griffiths: The Broken Heart Murders
8) Harry Salmenniemi: Twilight of the heart
9) Sirpa Kähkönen: 36 urns
10) NK Jemisin: The city we came to
Nonfiction
1) Päivi Ahdeoja-Määttä: Golden sand for people's paths
2) Antti Helin, Kati Häkkinen: Hotel of thousands of smiles
3) Sara Parikka: Uncomplicated & tasty
4) Leea Mattila, Janna Manninen: The mind of a teenager
5) Ilana Aalto: The power of Varti
6) Pekka Tölli: I see you
7) Jan Sundell: Slow down aging
8) Staffan Bruun: Finland's most expensive lawyer
9) Iman Gharagozlu, Leena Ahokas: Arkisafkaa
10) Jake Nyman: After many years
