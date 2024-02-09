The library's most requested | The most booked books of the week: the real Tenerife and the skiing doping scandal

Here are the week 31.1.–7.2. most booked books.
Fiction
1) Andrea Abreu: Cloud cover
2) Toshikazu Kawaguchi: Before the coffee cools
3) Jyrki Erra: Crown of Thorns
4) Pirkko Soininen: Signe
5) Harry Salmenniemi: Twilight of the heart
6) Jen Beagin: Cool blonde
7) Maggie Shipstead: Around the Globe
8) The fairy tale Rämö: Jakob
9) Jyrki Erra: Lead white
10) Tommi Kinnunen: Kaarna
Fiction
1) Johanna Aatsalo: Disclosure
2) Juha Meriläinen: Putin's altar boy
3) Antti Kujala: Like brothers among themselves
4) Ilana Aalto: The power of Varti
5) Leea Mattila, Janna Manninen: The mind of a teenager
6) Pekka Tölli: I see you
7) Markku Envall: Two sides of the border
8) Arto Julkunen: Pious and fragile
9) Sofi Thanhauser: Worn
10) Laura Niemi: The idle talkers of working life
