The library's most requested | The most booked books of the week: the real Tenerife and the skiing doping scandal

February 9, 2024
Here are the week 31.1.–7.2. most booked books.

Fiction

1) Andrea Abreu: Cloud cover

2) Toshikazu Kawaguchi: Before the coffee cools

3) Jyrki Erra: Crown of Thorns

4) Pirkko Soininen: Signe

5) Harry Salmenniemi: Twilight of the heart

6) Jen Beagin: Cool blonde

7) Maggie Shipstead: Around the Globe

8) The fairy tale Rämö: Jakob

9) Jyrki Erra: Lead white

10) Tommi Kinnunen: Kaarna

Fiction

1) Johanna Aatsalo: Disclosure

2) Juha Meriläinen: Putin's altar boy

3) Antti Kujala: Like brothers among themselves

4) Ilana Aalto: The power of Varti

5) Leea Mattila, Janna Manninen: The mind of a teenager

6) Pekka Tölli: I see you

7) Markku Envall: Two sides of the border

8) Arto Julkunen: Pious and fragile

9) Sofi Thanhauser: Worn

10) Laura Niemi: The idle talkers of working life

