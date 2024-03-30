Sunday, March 31, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The library's most requested | The most booked books of the week: a sophisticated love novel and Finnish art crimes

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2024
in World Europe
0
The library's most requested | The most booked books of the week: a sophisticated love novel and Finnish art crimes

Here are the week of March 20-27. most booked books.

Fiction

1) Jukka Viikilä: Sand castles

2) Saara Turunen: Days of the Hyena

3) Sigrid Nunez: Best friend

4) Niilo Sevänen: Path of Eternal Winter

5) Fairy tale Rämö: Rachel

6) Emilia Laatikainen: I wouldn't have believed it

7) Ina Mutikainen: Oblivion

8) Pirjo Tuominen: Kurtturusut

9) Joel Haahtela: Marija's love

10) Johanna Tuomola: All the truths

Nonfiction

1) Kimmo Nokkonen: Operation Fake

2) Meri Valkama: Division of inheritance

3) Julian Baggini: A Guide to Philosophical Thinking

4) Sissi Penttilä: Planetary wardrobe

5) Joonas Konstig: Ladies & gentlemen

6) Matti Kuusela: Journalist

7) Laura Halminen: Martti J. Kari

8) Matti Rämö: Persistent Jussi

9) Hanna Partanen: Better with minor changes

10) Arto Lindblom: Omotenashi

#library39s #requested #booked #books #week #sophisticated #love #Finnish #art #crimes

See also  Comment | According to a Russian TV channel, one of Supo's spy stations is located in S-market
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A dozen groups cry out in San Javier for the Mar Menor to be protected

A dozen groups cry out in San Javier for the Mar Menor to be protected

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result