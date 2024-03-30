The library's most requested | The most booked books of the week: a sophisticated love novel and Finnish art crimes

Here are the week of March 20-27. most booked books.
Fiction
1) Jukka Viikilä: Sand castles
2) Saara Turunen: Days of the Hyena
3) Sigrid Nunez: Best friend
4) Niilo Sevänen: Path of Eternal Winter
5) Fairy tale Rämö: Rachel
6) Emilia Laatikainen: I wouldn't have believed it
7) Ina Mutikainen: Oblivion
8) Pirjo Tuominen: Kurtturusut
9) Joel Haahtela: Marija's love
10) Johanna Tuomola: All the truths
Nonfiction
1) Kimmo Nokkonen: Operation Fake
2) Meri Valkama: Division of inheritance
3) Julian Baggini: A Guide to Philosophical Thinking
4) Sissi Penttilä: Planetary wardrobe
5) Joonas Konstig: Ladies & gentlemen
6) Matti Kuusela: Journalist
7) Laura Halminen: Martti J. Kari
8) Matti Rämö: Persistent Jussi
9) Hanna Partanen: Better with minor changes
10) Arto Lindblom: Omotenashi
