Sunday, April 7, 2024
The library's most requested | The most booked books of the week: a detective novel coming out at the beginning of next November and a central doctor of the corona era

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2024
Here are the week 27.3.–3.4. most booked books.

Fiction

1) Fairy tale Rämö: Rachel

2) CL Miller: The Ancient Hunter's Guide to Murder

3) Saara Turunen: Days of the Hyena

4) Hanna Bervoets: Welcome to the kingdom of the sick

5) Jukka Viikilä: Sand castles

6) Stephen King: Holly

7) Pirjo Tuominen: Kurtturusut

8) Beatrice Salvioni: I'm not afraid of anything

9) Elly Griffiths: Final Resting Place

10) Jane Harper: Outsiders

Nonfiction

1) Terhi Hautamäki: Hanna Nohynek

2) Kimmo Nokkonen: Operation Fake

3) Julian Baggini: A Guide to Philosophical Thinking

4) Mira Lainiola: Hiking guide for the Helsinki region

5) Pekka Tölli: I see you

6) Osmo Soininvaara: Wins and losses

7) Meri Valkama: Division of inheritance

8) Sissi Penttilä: Planetary wardrobe

9) Salla Leponiemi: Florentine lives

10) Daniel Kahneman: Thinking, fast and slow

