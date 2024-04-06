The library's most requested | The most booked books of the week: a detective novel coming out at the beginning of next November and a central doctor of the corona era

Here are the week 27.3.–3.4. most booked books.
Fiction
1) Fairy tale Rämö: Rachel
2) CL Miller: The Ancient Hunter's Guide to Murder
3) Saara Turunen: Days of the Hyena
4) Hanna Bervoets: Welcome to the kingdom of the sick
5) Jukka Viikilä: Sand castles
6) Stephen King: Holly
7) Pirjo Tuominen: Kurtturusut
8) Beatrice Salvioni: I'm not afraid of anything
9) Elly Griffiths: Final Resting Place
10) Jane Harper: Outsiders
Nonfiction
1) Terhi Hautamäki: Hanna Nohynek
2) Kimmo Nokkonen: Operation Fake
3) Julian Baggini: A Guide to Philosophical Thinking
4) Mira Lainiola: Hiking guide for the Helsinki region
5) Pekka Tölli: I see you
6) Osmo Soininvaara: Wins and losses
7) Meri Valkama: Division of inheritance
8) Sissi Penttilä: Planetary wardrobe
9) Salla Leponiemi: Florentine lives
10) Daniel Kahneman: Thinking, fast and slow
