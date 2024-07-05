The library’s most booked | Nocturnal animals and master thieves are now interesting in libraries

The most booked in the library|Here are the week 26.6.–2.7. the most reserved books in Helmet libraries in the capital region.
Fiction
1) Camila Sosa Villada: Nocturnal animals
2) Amanda Palo: Love island
3) David Nicholls: Almost there
4) Tommi Kinnunen: Kaarna
5) The fairy tale Rämö: Jakob
6) Fairy tale Rämö: Rachel
7) Pablo Neruda: Waves of Earth and Sea
8) Jo Nesbø: The King of the Village
9) Mélissa Da Costa: All the blue of the sky
10) Alex Michaelides: Island of Cruel Gods
Nonfiction
1) Michael Finkel: The Master Thief: a true story of love, crime and dangerous obsession
2) Jonathan Haidt: Anxious Generation: How a Smartphone-Based Childhood Has Caused an Epidemic of Mental Health Disorders
3) Johannes Lahtela: Son of a lonely man
4) Jonathan Haidt: The Happiness Hypothesis : perspectives on timeless wisdom
5) Thomas Piketty: Capital and ideology
6) Jonathan Haidt: The Happiness Hypothesis : A Contemporary Perspective on Timeless Wisdom
7) Hannu Sokala: Money is not what you think
8) Matti Simola: Ratakatu 12 : Protection Police 1949–2009
9) Salla Leponiemi: Florentine lives: how I found my home in the city of great personalities
10) Anna-Riikka Carlson: Dear Eeva Kilpi: these parties are still going on
