The library’s most booked | Nocturnal animals and master thieves are now interesting in libraries

The most booked in the library|Here are the week 26.6.–2.7. the most reserved books in Helmet libraries in the capital region.

Fiction

1) Camila Sosa Villada: Nocturnal animals

2) Amanda Palo: Love island

3) David Nicholls: Almost there

4) Tommi Kinnunen: Kaarna

5) The fairy tale Rämö: Jakob

6) Fairy tale Rämö: Rachel

7) Pablo Neruda: Waves of Earth and Sea

8) Jo Nesbø: The King of the Village

9) Mélissa Da Costa: All the blue of the sky

10) Alex Michaelides: Island of Cruel Gods

Nonfiction

1) Michael Finkel: The Master Thief: a true story of love, crime and dangerous obsession

2) Jonathan Haidt: Anxious Generation: How a Smartphone-Based Childhood Has Caused an Epidemic of Mental Health Disorders

3) Johannes Lahtela: Son of a lonely man

4) Jonathan Haidt: The Happiness Hypothesis : perspectives on timeless wisdom

5) Thomas Piketty: Capital and ideology

6) Jonathan Haidt: The Happiness Hypothesis : A Contemporary Perspective on Timeless Wisdom

7) Hannu Sokala: Money is not what you think

8) Matti Simola: Ratakatu 12 : Protection Police 1949–2009

9) Salla Leponiemi: Florentine lives: how I found my home in the city of great personalities

10) Anna-Riikka Carlson: Dear Eeva Kilpi: these parties are still going on