A total of 132,625 people accessed the facilities and enjoyed the sservices of the branches of the Municipal Network of Libraries of Murcia (RMBM), dependent on the Department of Urban Agenda and Open Government, directed by Mercedes Bernabé.

These are the branches of Cabezo de Torres, Pelagio Ferrer (El Palmar), El Raal, Guadalupe, Javalí Nuevo, La Alberca, El Carmen, José Saramago, Espinardo, Río Segura, San Basilio, Bibliomercado Saavedra Fajardo, Santiago el Mayor, Puente Bacinos, Chronicler Antonio Botías (Sangonera la Verde) and Beniaján.

For the mayor, «these centers are highly demanded by Murcians and Murcians, so our objective is to offer them fully equipped and conditioned spaces for training, educational and entertainment practice with all the benefits and adapted to current regulations, thus ensuring for your safety”.

These data are included in the balance of the past year 2020 carried out by the Service, in which the measures agreed upon by the pandemic must be taken into account, such as the interruption of face-to-face service during the state of alarm or the reduction of capacity in all the Municipal Libraries of Murcia.

The Río Segura Library has been the one that received the most users during the past year with a total of 27,029, followed by Santiago el Mayor, with 14,601, and El Carmen, with 12,372. On the other hand, that of Beniaján reached 5,561 users, but it was closed for relocation from September 1 to November 20. The Library of La Ñora is closed for works from July 6.

More than 1,200 new users



The number of registered borrowers, who have the RMBM card, amounts to 71,928 users, of which a total of 1,218 correspond to new readers. Likewise, During 2020, 83,895 loans were made.

“Despite the pandemic, these latest data indicate the great acceptance and depth of the loan service among citizens. Likewise, the number of online loans has increased thanks to the eBiblio and eFilm digital platforms ”, the mayor highlighted.

263 online activities



The Municipal Network of Libraries of Murcia carried out a total of 263 activities during 2020, which were enjoyed by 6,043 people. Among the actions carried out, the 15 reading guides and literary recommendations that have been made virtually.

Likewise, 145 videos were broadcast through the YouTube channel of the City Council and the RMBM, with 13,337 views. The audiovisual montages, made by the users themselves and the library staff, were varied, such as storytelling, manuals for the use of the eBiblio and eFilm digital platforms or kitchen recommendations, among others.

In compliance with the latest regulations in force and the instructions of the Municipal Health Services to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Municipal Network of Libraries of Murcia currently maintains the service of loan and return of books in all its branches.

The hours established for this are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., intensively, thus limiting face-to-face care. This measure will be in force, foreseeably, until February 10, taking into account the new measures adopted by the competent authorities.

It should be remembered that all documents returned or used are deposited at the counter and are quarantined to guarantee their disinfection. About the catalog, users can consult it on the library’s website or contact the branch for the staff to help them.

Likewise, the works will be reserved in advance through the prior appointment system by calling the branch’s telephone number or by email. It will continue to be possible to access the loan of books, press and films in digital format through the eBiblio and eFilm platforms during 24 hours, a service that is provided with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, through the Regional Library of Murcia .