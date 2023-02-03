The pandemic wiped out decades of progress in children’s reading skills. So what does a librarian who hopes to engage children and teens with books and reading do?

“Go where they are,” said Sara Day, a teen services librarian in Woodland, California. And that, she said, is on TikTok.

A growing number of librarians are accompanying her there. Day and her colleague, Sara Vickers, a children’s librarian, recently led dozens of librarians in a short choreography to the rhythm of “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift at the Young Adult Library Services Association Symposium 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland.

“Looking cool was a big challenge at first,” Vickers, 34, told the crowd. That was until his colleagues changed their minds. “You have to get corny,” advised Day, 29. Teens are overwhelmed, she said. “You have to put a smile on their faces.”

When asked if their libraries were on TikTok, about half the room raised their hands. The message to teens, Day said, is: “Come in, there’s a space for you.”

On TikTok, librarians dress up, dance to viral songs, show off new books and bond with coworkers. Videos draw viewers and spark interest in reading: Margo Moore, 28, a teen services librarian in Lawrence, Kansas, said interest in books featured in popular TikTok videos often skyrockets in the following days and weeks.

Being on TikTok tells young people that “we are here, we hear you and we feel you,” said Celia Greer, 30, a teen coordinator at the Kankakee Public Library in Kankakee, Illinois. The library uploaded a video to TikTok last year that garnered more than a million views and received a comment from actor Kevin Bacon. The library posted a second video celebrating Bacon’s comment, garnering more than 30,000 views.

“People know who we are in public because of TikToks,” Greer said.

As conflicts over book bans escalate in the United States, some librarians have taken the issue to TikTok. In August, the Dallas Public Library posted a TikTok about books that had been banned or challenged. In the video, Emily Jackson, 40, a social media manager for the library, holds up books with AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin” as the background music. The publication reached almost 28 thousand people.

Some librarians are ambivalent about encouraging young people to use TikTok. Elizabeth Miller, 22, a youth services librarian in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, said the platform isn’t always a healthy environment for teens.

But other librarians find that TikTok also allows them to interact with the community in person. The Kankakee Public Library often collaborates with local figures, including the Mayor. The library also plans to do TikToks with cheerleaders and the local high school drama club this year.

By: LORA KELLEY