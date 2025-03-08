The Argentine newspaper Clarion He says that, three weeks after the $ Libra scandal, “details of the route prior to the launch of the Token released by Javier Milei and that caused losses for almost 250 million dollars in investors around the world are still emerging.”

The newspaper is based on a tweet published in X by Fernando Molina“he Specialized Engineer In systems that monitored the wallets linked to the scandal “, for which the team that launched $ Libra had created another token minutes before, which they baptized $ Milei.

The day of launching $ Poundthere was a token called $ Milei which was created by the same team minutes before the launch of the first token Let’s look at the evidence of this statement: pic.twitter.com/q3haq7pglz – Fernando Molina (@fergmolololina) March 7, 2025

Apparently, “The token baptized $ Milei was created on Friday, February 14 at 6:16 PM. $ Libra was created a few minutes later, at 18:37,”. Both coins were created by wallets anchored by Exchange Fixedfloat and with liquidity pools in Meteora, says the newspaper.

Molina also found another detail that links them and that both cryptocurrencies Share the same metadata. “When one creates a Token in addition to defining a” name “and” symbol “(example Bitcoin and BTC), in Solana a link with metadata is requested. This metadata usually includes the name again, the symbol, sometimes a description and even a link to an image. The curious thing is that $ Milei and $ Libra share the link to the same metadata,” he explains in x.

As summarized, The metadata of both coins is the same and appears on a network called IPFSthat acts as a cloud and that has the characteristic that the files cannot be modified.

After launch they began to appear hundreds of false token that copied the same metadata to try to deceive users who wanted to join the movement. Only that Friday 14 Some 400 tokens were created that had names close to the president.

The trial currency had Just 184 purchase operations and sale, made by about 70 wallets. Of those, 63 were also buying and actively selling $ Libra during Friday 14.

One of them bought $ Milei for $ 59,000 and did not sell them again. That same wallet was then linked to a triangulation that left profits for almost $ 600,000 buying and selling $ pound In time, in a maneuver that would reveal the existence of purchases using privileged information, something that is known as “snipping”

Molina deduces that it could owe the Bad configuration of an automatic purchase robotand that instead of operating the token that the president promoted, through an X message, they would have seized it with the token $ Milei, that is to say the label they used in the tests.

The crypto -scandal took place last Friday 14, when President Milei tweeted at 7:01 a post in X spreading the token $ Libra, with the argument of a Instrument to finance Argentine SMEs.

The token price shot, passing in 45 minutes of some cents to almost 5 dollars. Then, in less than an hour, its value collapsed. A handful of users achieved exorbitant profits, which reached up to 8 million dollars per wallet.

The maneuver, according to a report by the consultant Nansen Research, It caused losses of about 250 million dollars in investors around the world.

In Argentine courts There were more than 110 complaints of alleged affected for $ Librathese complaints were unified in an investigation by Federal Court No. 1 of Judge María Servini, who delegated the file to prosecutor Eduardo Taiano.